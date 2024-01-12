Rutland looks to go one better to score special victory

Trevor Rutland has finished second with Sokys Falcon in the race that means the most to him two years running.
He's hoping the third time is the charm in the Judith & Rebecca Rutland Memorial (1740m) at Riverina Paceway on Sunday.
It's just the third running of the race in honour of both his late wife and their daughter.
The Wagga couple had tasted success in Rebecca's memorial race in 2018.
Now it has an extra significance after Judith lost her battle with cancer in 2021.
"I've been runner-up twice with his horse so hopefully but I'm not holding out," Rutland said.
"Life is just the way it is, you can't change it so I don't get wrapped up in it now."
Rutland has an extensive background in the industry however he now takes a very different approach.
Especially with no one else in his family really interested in following him into the game.
He now sees harness racing as more of a social gathering.
"When I lost Rebecca 15 years ago now everything went pear shaped, it just devastated Jude and I and the horses became second to everything else," he said.
"It's been a battle ever since I lost Jude but I still keep doing it to get me out of bed and as I still enjoy the game."
Sokys Falcon was a well beaten second 2022 before just missing out in last year's edition when beaten by a halfhead.
Sokys Falcon will start from barrier one of this occasion.
Rutland hopes the consistent pacer can put himself in a good position.
"He's only an average horse and on his night he's got a real good sprint but he can't do it at both ends," he said.
"It's a tricky situation as if you get a good draw you can probably position yourself to have the last crack.
"If he leads he leads and he's been a good little money spinner."
Sokys Falcon has only missed the top four in two of his last 10 starts.
The run started with consecutive wins in October and his consistency continues to please.
"He's always running in the money," Rutland said.
"He's won all but $70,000 now and I think we started off with him at about $12,500.
"The people who are in him are either friends or family.
"I split it up and give them all an eighth share and he's paid his way and they've had a lot of fun just to have a horse."
If Rutland can't win the race his brother-in-law Bruce Harpley will be the next best option.
Harpley drove Sofire Girl to victory for his sister in 2018.
He will start in barrier two on Redbank Harry for Stan Hedlund.
Riverina Paceway will pay tribute to the contributions of a number of participants on their memorial nights.
Races will also be run in honour of Don Inwood, Gordon McRae, John Brasier, Ian Walsh, Sheldon Smith, Robbie Jack, 'Jingles' and Tess McKenzie and Don Alchin.
The first is at 5.52pm.
