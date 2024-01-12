One injured, Hume Highway affected after crash north of Gundagai

Paramedics are on scene tending to a person involved in a single-vehicle collision on the Hume Highway northeast of Wagga.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services, including ambulance, police and RFS crews, were called to the Hume Highway, approaching Coolac Road, Coolac, at about 12.45pm on Friday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics attended the accident involving a sedan.
It is not yet known if the person will be taken to hospital for further treatment.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre the crash is moderately affecting traffic on the highway in the area which is on a bend.
Emergency services remain on scene and a tow truck is en route to remove the vehicle from the road.
The centre is advising motorists to exercise extra caution when travelling in the area and to reduce speed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.