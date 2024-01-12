Estella residents 'happy' with housing, business developments

Residents are watching on excitedly as work on a new 308-lot residential subdivision in Estella unfolds.
A development application for the subdivision linking Estella and Gobbagombalin was lodged with Wagga City Council in June 2023 by the Alatalo Bros.
The subdivision is planned for 46 hectares of vacant land on the eastern side of Pine Gully Road, between Old Narrandera Road and Estella Road.
Work is currently being done for the establishment of two roads set to connect to Pine Gully Road on the western edge, including Avocet Drive.
The development will also bring more parks to the area, including one behind the Estella shops and a linear park travelling through the estate.
A development application also sits before Wagga City Council for a three-level pub for Avocet Drive at an empty lot next to the shopping centre.
Northern Suburb resident Anne Christie is among those happy to see progress being made.
"Civilisation has been needed here for years," she said.
"I would love a coffee shop as well, although the pub might have a good bistro.
"Bring it on.
"We are happy with the process."
