Warnings after fires sparked at two rural properties, home damaged

Crews have extinguished fires at two rural properties, including one blaze that came within metres of homes.
Firefighters were called to Berrigan Road at Barooga about 3pm on Thursday, January 11, after a fire was sparked by an electrical fault in a bore pump.
Flames burnt near an occupied home, derelict houses and sheds at the property.
Photographs from the scene show the side of one home appeared to have suffered heat damage.
Firefighters contained the incident without the home being destroyed.
Rural Fire Service members were then called to Savernake about 4.50pm.
About 45 hectares of farmland was burnt at Warmata Road and firefighters in eight trucks remained on scene for several hours.
RFS officer Shai Feuerherdt said no structures had been under threat.
The incident appeared to have been sparked by lightning.
"It's believed a lightning strike from a few days earlier had burnt in a tree for a couple of days," he said.
"It's quite a common occurrence where they'll pop up and off they'll go.
"We urge everyone to check their properties in the days after lightning strikes."
Mr Feuerherdt said humid weather was bringing electrical storms to the region.
"People need to be vigilant and monitoring things," he said.
"The storms are bringing a lot of lightning with them, and it's not an even spread of rain.
"A lot of areas aren't getting the rain, they're just getting the electrical storms."
Mr Feuerherdt said there had also been multiple haystack fires in recent days and urged residents to monitor them.
