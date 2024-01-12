The Daily Advertiser
Warnings after fires sparked at two rural properties, home damaged

BT
By Blair Thomson
January 12 2024 - 12:21pm
The scene of the fire at Barooga on Thursday afternoon. Picture by RFS
Crews have extinguished fires at two rural properties, including one blaze that came within metres of homes.

BT

Blair Thomson

