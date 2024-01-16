The Daily Advertiser
New, but familiar, face named Aus Day ambassador after allocation error

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated January 20 2024 - 9:18pm, first published January 16 2024 - 1:00pm
2023 Wagga citizen of the year Alan Pottie will be the city's 2024 Australia Day ambassador. Picture by Les Smith
2023 Wagga citizen of the year Alan Pottie will be the city's 2024 Australia Day ambassador. Picture by Les Smith

A new, but familiar, face will be Wagga's Australia Day ambassador after an error inadvertently resulted in a different person initially being given in the role.

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

