New, but familiar, face named Aus Day ambassador after allocation error

A new, but familiar, face will be Wagga's Australia Day ambassador after an error inadvertently resulted in a different person initially being given in the role.
Wagga council has revealed the city's 2023 citizen of the year Alan Pottie will be the 2024 ambassador instead of previously-announced journalist Liz Deep-Jones.
Ms Deep-Jones had been named by the National Australia Day Council (NADC) as the city's representative but the organisation has since confirmed that her appointment was made in error.
The mistake came after Wagga's Australia Day 2024 Community Committee flagged with the NADC that it might apply for an ambassador under its annual ambassador program - as many councils across NSW do.
A Wagga City Council spokesperson said despite the intention being flagged, the committee then advised the NDAC it would not follow through with the application because the city would be choosing its own local ambassador instead.
"This was acknowledged by the National Australia Day Council but, unfortunately, was overlooked when it allocated and announced the ambassadors for 2024, which included allocating Liz Deep-Jones as Wagga Wagga's 2024 Australia Day Ambassador," the spokesperson said.
"Once this was discovered, Wagga Wagga City Council staff, on behalf of the committee, contacted the National Australia Day Council, which acknowledged the oversight and was supportive of the committee's decision to appoint ... Alan Pottie as our 2024 Australia Day Ambassador."
Mr Pottie, who was named citizen of the year for his community work, including the annual Relay for Life, said he was gobsmacked yet humbled by his appointment as ambassador.
"[To be] an ambassador for your town that you've grown up in, and lived in, and worked in all your life is just a wonderful honour," he said.
"This year, for the first time, the committee decided to make [the ambassador] the previous citizen of the year.
"In the future years, the same process will happen, the citizen of the year becomes the ambassador."
Mr Pottie is the driving force behind Relay for Life, an annual community fundraising challenge raising vital funds for those affected by cancer.
He also donates his time to Cancer Connect, a support service as part of the Cancer Council that helps support cancer sufferers through their diagnoses.
Mr Pottie said he has used the past 12 months to reflect on what it meant to be an ambassador.
"It's all about community and honouring volunteers and that's where the Australia Day awards are primarily focused on recognising volunteers in the community," he said.
Wagga's Australia Day Awards ceremony will be held at the Civic Theatre on Thursday January 25 from 7pm.
Mayor Dallas Tout said the council was delighted to have received 11 nominations across the categories of Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Environmental Citizen of the Year and Walk of Honour inductee.
"These nominees have worked tirelessly, devoting time and energy into making Wagga Wagga a better place to live for all," Councillor Tout said.
"It is wonderful to see so many residents being recognised for the outstanding work they do for our community."
Free general admission tickets to the ceremony are available at the Civic Theatre's booking office, by calling 6926 9688 or at civictheatre.com.au
Wagga's Australia Day events program kicks off at 6pm on January 25 with a community gathering, 'Murun-dhu' - I Live, I Breathe.
The event, which has been organised by Mawang Gaway with support from First Nations individuals and organisations, will open with a smoking ceremony. It will then be followed by family-friendly activities and a concert featuring First Nations musicians and artists including rapper Ridzyray with Dookie and Lollipop Lawrence.
A free community breakfast will be provided at the Wagga Beach precinct from 7am on January 26 and there will also be a sand sculpture demonstration, thong throwing competition, live music and a trapeze performance.
The city will welcome 40 new Australian citizens at a community citizenship ceremony at 9am on the main stage in the Wagga Beach precinct.
A series of First Nations films, documentaries and animations will then be shown at the nearby CSU Riverina Playhouse from 10am until 4pm.
The event will also feature poetry, yarning, interactive art installations and community dialogue sessions facilitated by respected Wiradjuri Elders.
For more details about Wagga Wagga's Australia Day 2024 activities, go to wagga.nsw.gov.au/australiaday
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
WALK OF HONOUR
ENVIRONMENTAL CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
