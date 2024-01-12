Barrier draws dent Weir's confidence ahead of hometown meeting

Home track advantage is something Tumut trainer Kerry Weir hopes can help overcome some tricky barriers on Saturday.
Weir will line up seven horses at the non-TAB meeting just metres across from where his team are stabled.
Most of the barrier draws won't help their chances but Weir is still hopeful of tasting some success across the five-race card.
"It's going to be a tough day at the office I think as I didn't draw real well in barriers," Weir said.
"We will be trying hard and there's a few there with a bit of a chance."
Red Hill looms at Weir's best hope in the Ray White Tumut Mile Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m).
Coming off a freshen up he was second at Tumut on Boxing Day before running fifth in the Adelong Cup to kick start the new year.
Weir expects he will appreciate returning to the 1600 metres.
"I'm pretty bullish about Red Hill running a nice race over 1600," he said.
"I think he would be the pick out of them all.
"He had a bit of a freshen up just to race at Gundagai and Tumut over Christmas and he went around at 1400 at Gundagai the other day and it wasn't a bad run but back up to the 1600 will suit him down to the ground."
Weir also has two first starters in the Ray White Maiden Plate (1000m) to open the meeting.
Montido has come up with barrier five while stablemate Alpine Rose has drawn 12.
"It's probably more of a day out in the first race as they are both a bit new to it," Weir said.
"The one in race three Fuji Hero doesn't go to bad.
"He went to Gundagai the other day and just over raced a little bit but won't be too far away back on his home track."
He has drawn barrier four in the Club Tumut Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m).
"Especially around these tighter tracks you need to draw a half decent barrier," Weir said.
"We've got another one there, Pretty Extreme, who I thought had a pretty good chance but then she's gone and drawn barrier 14 and that's sort of put a line through her real quick."
The first race is at 1.15pm.
