Smith, Roscarel shine as NSW Country defeats WA to claim national championships

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 11 2024 - 5:59pm
NSW Country defeated Western Australia by six-wickets in the grand final of the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships. Picture from Cricket NSW
A pair of important innings from Gundagai's Shaun Smith and Ungarie's Harry Roscarel has helped NSW Country defeat Western Australia in the grand final of the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships.

