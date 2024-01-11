Smith, Roscarel shine as NSW Country defeats WA to claim national championships

A pair of important innings from Gundagai's Shaun Smith and Ungarie's Harry Roscarel has helped NSW Country defeat Western Australia in the grand final of the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships.
Chasing 215 for victory, Smith and Roscarel both contributed nicely with the bat with 50 runs apiece as NSW Country reached their winning total of 4-217 in the 43rd over.
The pair batted superbly alongside captain Lachlan Williams who top-scored for NSW Country with a match-winning knock of 70.
Earlier in the day the duo also did their bit in the field with Roscarel taking two catches to dismiss WA captain Simon Budge (14) and tail-ender Wyatt Wilson (51) while Smith performed a stumping off the bowling of Jacob Curry to dismiss Franklin Stewart-Lough for four.
It's been an incredible carnival for the pair who have starred with the bat against the best underage players in the country.
Smith finished with 303 runs across the six games that included innings of 57no, 99, 89 and 50 in the final while Roscarel finished with 201 runs with top knocks of 80no, 45 and 50 in the final.
The victory is an amazing turnaround for NSW Country who were defeated by WA in the first game of the championships by 151 runs after being dismissed for just 46 runs in their run chase.
