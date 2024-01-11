Riverina councils forced to merge uniting in fight to formalise split

Forcefully amalgamated councils across southern NSW bearing the brunt of the financial burden the move came with will meet with ministers and local members to discuss the next steps forward this month.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Shire Council (CGRC) has invited Hilltops, Snowy Valleys, Snowy Monaro Regional and Federation councils to a roundtable meeting set for January 29.
Labor MP Ron Hoenig, the opposition's local government spokeswoman Wendy Tuckerman, the relevant state MPs a United Services Union representative are also invited to attend.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Shire Council mayor Charlie Sheahan said while everyone is on the same page when it comes to demerging the councils, the meeting is finding financial solutions for the interim period.
"The minister has given us a direction we aren't entirely satisfied with, but in the meantime we are looking at the bigger picture," he said.
"The meeting will allow all those involved to discuss de-amalgamation pros and cons."
While Labor reiterated its support for the amalgamation of forcefully merged councils last year, Mr Hoenig said councils would have to find their own ways to separate the joint councils by the general elections in September.
In 2021, the CGRC submitted a business case to the previous Liberal-National government, which was referred to the Local Government Boundaries Commission.
After the commission recommended the shires of Cootamundra and Gundagai be reinstated as separate local government areas, the former government released a roadmap to demerger.
Mr Hoenig then said Labor had been unsuccessful in finding a statutory mechanism under the current legislation to enable the de-amalgamation of the councils and recommended councillors come up with their own way to divide the councils and operate them independently.
Cr Sheahan said by bringing together all involved parties under the same roof it allows for clear and transparent communication on avenues forward.
The hopes are that by establishing an opportunity for clear communication between all necessary parties under one roof they can speed up the process in moving forward.
"We are now going through processes we had already been through - the minister has defined a timeline which is tight," Cr Sheahan said.
