Big departures leave Lions prowling for a new-look defensive line up

Reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will have a new look back line for the 2024 season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Lions have been dominant for the past two years, not losing a game, but coach Luke Walsh said their trademark defensive lineup will be shaken up this year.
Brooke Walsh, Alice Anderson, and Jessica Sommerfield won't be available to play, leaving the Lions with a big defensive gap to fill.
"Brooke, Alice, and Jess were our three best defenders last year and our defence was a strong part of our side, so we're losing three pretty experienced and talented players out of our back line," Walsh said.
"It'll be tough to replace those girls but the ones that were hurt last year, Isabelle Inch and Phoebe Quinn, they're both shaping up well to play, they're two defenders who can slot in comfortably in our back line."
Olivia Hall, who missed the 2023 season, will also make her return.
Walsh said she's brought along some friends with her too.
"Liv is a really good forward pocket type of player, she just has a real sense of where the goals are," he said.
"She's brought a couple of friends with her too, Erin Hogan and Kaile Wiscombe and they both look pretty handy at training too, so I'm looking forward to seeing them play.
"Erin could be a midfielder, and Kaile another defender that will help cover the ones that we lost.
"Few good ones are going out but hopefully we can cover them somewhat with the ones we've got coming in."
Walsh said knowing he had roles to fill has helped guide his preseason preparations, testing players in new positions during game simulations to find the best fit.
Being open with his players about the roles he'd like them to play, he has been conscious not to ask players to replicate those they're replacing.
"I'm not asking them to be Brooke or Alice or Jess, but asking them to do a role and give them simple instructions to build on that and add things to their skill set they get comfortable in a new position," he said.
"There's a couple we moved back there last year, Ana Sase is one who turned into a pretty defender, even though I'd prefer to play with her in the middle."
Despite their dominance in recent years, Walsh said there's been no focus on previous success as they prepare for round one.
Avoiding over-coaching, he said last year's premiership isn't on their minds.
Walsh said player turnover is helpful in not getting stuck in the past.
"I think it is just in the past, the girls would be aware of it, but it honestly doesn't come up at training or in our plans," he said.
"I think the beauty of having a turnover of six or seven or eight players, is that the group is changing and you're working with new players, the focus is on consolidating the game plan, bringing new players in to how we want to play and still just continuing to get better because most players have only played 20 games of footy or 30 games of footy, they're very young in terms of how many games they've played.
"I think that's allowed us to not worry about how many we've won or lost, we can just go out and practice and enjoy it and keep trying to get better. because you're going to lose a game at some point, you'll never win every game you play."
With just three week's until round one, Walsh is pleased with how the group is developing before their opening round game against Marrar.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.