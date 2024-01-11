It's official: Australia's best wedding caterers are right here in Wagga

Hard work and a leap of faith has paid off for passionate wedding caterers Sam and Jess Martin after their business was named number one countrywide on Wednesday.
The pair were announced Australia's best wedding caterers for 2023 at the Australia Wedding Awards on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night, beating out 30 of the country's top culinary competitors.
The pair began running Marbull Catering full-time in 2018 after leaving their respected fulltime jobs to pursue their shared dream.
"It's something we always wanted to do," Mrs Martin said.
"We saw a hole in the market after we couldn't get the food we had wanted at our own wedding," Mr Martin said.
The duo and their staff provide services to clients around the region and up to a few hours outside of Wagga depending on various circumstances.
Mrs Martin said their success is likely thanks to the freshness of their food.
"We provide fresh food prepared on site - it's fancy but simple food and we could literally pull up in a paddock and cook food in a marquee," she said.
The pair were ranked among the top five wedding caterers in Australia in 2022 and were striving for the same success, not realising they would outdo themselves.
"It's amazing," Mr Martin said.
"The hard work has paid off at least for the last year."
The Martins were hard at work when they were announced the cream of the nation's wedding catering crop, with representatives travelling to the black tie gala and ultimately accepting the award on their behalf.
"We are absolutely stoked," Mrs Martin said.
"We were striving for the top five again."
To become a finalist the pair first have to be nominated by the Australia Wedding Awards.
They then compete with other nominees across the region and are voted on by a previous client.
The duo one the regional competition, allowing them to proceed forward as finalists.
Each finalist has a business audit performed on them where everything is reviewed from social media platforms to communication with clients.
The business is in such high demand they are already almost fully booked out for 2024, with only very limited dates available for towards the end of the year.
