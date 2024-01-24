Australia Day 2024: What's on around the Riverina

Celebrate Australia Day in Albury with a collection of family friendly activities, including giant yard games, at Noreuil Park Foreshore from 10am to 3pm. Enjoy a selection of food trucks or pack a picnic to enjoy along the banks of the mighty Murray River.
Beat the heat this Australia Day with free entry to the Albury and Lavington swim centres and Aussie-themed celebrations. The fun kicks off at both pools from 10am and runs to 6pm.
Celebrate Australia Day at the traditional Lions Club free breakfast at Barnado Park in West Wyalong from 7am, followed by the Bland Shire Australia Day awards from 8am.
A brunch and awards ceremony in Ungarie starts at 9.30am, or you can spend the evening at Mirrool with a barbecue in Sunshine Park at 6pm followed by a movie on the silos at 8.30pm. There will be fireworks at McAlister Oval in West Wyalong at 9pm, as well as free pool entry and inflatable use at Holland Park Pool and Ungarie Pool from 12pm to 5pm.
Carrathool Shire Council's official Australia Day awards ceremony will be held at Hillston's Lions Park from 11am, followed by a free luncheon and family pool party. RSVP your attendance on 02 6965 1900.
Get your groove on at Gowi Groove on the Grass from 7pm at Goolgowi Recreation Ground with live music by Baker Boys Band and free food and drinks provided by Goolgowi Public School P&C Association.
A free community breakfast begins at the new Matong Community Hall from 8am, with an awards ceremony scheduled for 9.30am. Brunch and entertainment follow the formalities, which includes the announcement of Australia Day awards and hall's official opening.
Elsewhere in the shire, the inflatable slide will be broken out for a pool party at the Ganmain pool from 12pm. Enjoy a game of crossnet volleyball, music and a free barbecue provided by Advance Ganmain Committee and Coolamon Council.
Proceedings get under way at 8am in Gundagai's Carberry Park and Cootamundra's Albert Park. Breakfast is followed by entertainment - Coota Connections at Albert Park, and Andrew Wotz at Gundagai - speeches and the presentation of awards from 10am. There will also be a jumping castle and display of classic and vintage cars at Cootamundra.
Pool parties are scheduled for local pools across the council area.
Federation Council's Day Awards Ceremony kicks off from 10am at the Paradise Palladium Theatre in Morundah, followed by live entertainment and a complimentary lunch. Residents are encouraged to register their attendance for catering purposes. Registrations can be made with Council via the website or by calling 02 6033 8999.
Australia Day breakfast begins at Wymah Recreation Ground at 8am, with the official ceremony starting at 9am. A family fun day will follow with live music by Blue Train, kids entertainment, Wymah Museum and Car Club displays and plenty of food and drinks available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, rug, sunscreen, hat and insect repellent.
The Australia Day awards begins at Griffith Regional Theatre at 10am, with 26 new citizens from 11 countries to be welcomed at the ceremony.
The annual Survival Day family event will run from 11am to 4pm at Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre, with free entry for all, a host of cultural activities and performances, plus a free barbecue lunch.
Hay's Australia Day celebration breakfast and awards ceremony kicks off from 8am at the Hay Gaol Museum. The celebration continues at the Hay Services Club from 2pm to 5pm with kids entertainment, free food, slushies and soft drink provided.
Boorowa's celebrations begin at the Boorowa Recreation Ground at 8am with the Lions Club breakfast in the park and CWA Devonshire tea. The official award ceremony begins at 9.30am, followed by the Rotary Rubber Duck Race at the pond and lunch with the ambassador at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club (bookings essential through the club).
Harden's breakfast begins at 8am in Newson Park, with entertainment from local musicians before the official ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or rug.
Wombat has all-day activities from 10am at Wagenbah Oval and include a tractor pull, vintage car display, markets and more, with a free sausage sizzle at 12pm and the official citizens and sports awards at 12.30pm.
Proceedings in Young begin at 8.30am in Carrington Park, with the official ceremony at 9am. An Australia Day lunch in the park will start at 10am, with plenty of fun to be had - including live music by Jane Dee, entertainment by Circus Box and an egg and spoon obstacle course.
An official ceremony at the Athenium Theatre will be held from 10am, followed by a free barbecue and entertainment.
The annual Jail Break Fun Run kicks off at 7.30am, following a 3.2km course between the entry to the Junee Correctional Centre and the Junee Junction Recreation & Aquatic Centre. The fun run is followed by a free community fun day with activities for the kids, free coffee and ice-cream vans, a barbecue and live music until 8pm.
Free community transport to and from the Junee Junction Recreation & Aquatic Centre is available with pick-ups at Illabo, Old Junee, Bethungra and Wantabadgery from 10am to 11am and drop off from 4pm to 5pm. Book through the Junee Shire Council on 02 6924 8100.
A Survival Day party at Goassamer Park on January 25 will see the official unveiling of a mural crafted by students from Parkview Public and Leeton High schools alongside artist Elijah Ingram. The event runs from 9am to noon.
Free breakfast and entertainment kicks off Australia Day in Mountford Park at 7.30am, with official proceedings starting with a smoking ceremony at 9.15am followed by an awards and citizenship ceremony at 9.15am to welcome 12 new citizens to the Leeton Shire.
Later in the afternoon the festivities will be rounded out by a free pool party at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre from 3pm to 8pm.
This year Lockhart Shire's Australia Day celebrations kick off with a free breakfast from 8am to 9.30am at The Rock Recreation Grounds, followed by an official ceremony at 10am.
Coleambally's Australia Day ceremony is at 8am at John McInnes Square, with the presentation of Australia Day awards and a free breakfast. Ambassador John Harper will attend the Coly ceremony before heading to the Darlington Point festivities.
The ceremony in Darlington Point starts at midday at CWA Park and includes a free barbecue lunch. The ceremony is followed by an Aussie Day Summer Break Pool Party at the Darlington Point War Memorial Swimming Pool from 2pm. Entry to the pool is free and there will be a giant slip and slide, prizes, free sausage sizzle and drinks. The pool is open from 9am to 7pm.
The inaugural Waddi Cultural Celebration Day, hosed by Waddie Housing and Advancement Corporation, features immersive activities with weaving and painting workshops. The centre will also be open from 10am to 3pm.
Festivities in Jerilderie start at 6.30pm in Luke Park. There will be an awards presentation, entertainment and a free barbecue before fireworks.
Narrandera's Australia Day will begin with a free breakfast at 7.30am at Lake Talbot Water Park, followed by an official awards and citizenship ceremony at 8.30am.
Lake Talbot Water Park will be open to swimmers from 10am to 7pm Australia Day with all facilities available. From noon, you can grab a free kayak from the boat ramp and paddle along the foreshore.
For those looking for a music-filled afternoon, head down to the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen's Club for a free Australia Day Concert featuring local bush dance band, The Tin Shed Rattlers. The band will be playing from 1pm to 4pm in the Auditorium.
Meet at the ambulance station at 10.30am to join the Narrungdera Survival Day March down East Street to Memorial Park Gardens at 11am.
Barellan's Australia Day event will be held at the Barellan Pool from 9am to 12pm, where you can enjoy a community barbecue with family fun activities. Grong Grong will celebrate Australia Day with a flag raising at noon in Grong Grong Park, then from 12.30pm at Royal Hotel Grong Grong for a community day with yabby races plus fun and games.
Celebrations begin in Tumut's Bila Park with a free barbecue breakfast from 8am. The official program of citizenship ceremony and local awards begins at 9am. To ensure the event is Covid-safe there will be limited capacity to ensure safe social distancing.
Batlow's community celebrations start with a breakfast, local entertainment and awards ceremony in Memorial Park at 8am, and Tumbarumba's at the Creekscape from 10.30am, with breakfast, entertainment and local awards.
A morning awards ceremony will be held at the Adelong S&C Club from 11am with free morning tea, hosted by the Adelong Progress Association. In Talbingo, residents and visitors are invited to Miles Franklin Park for a barbecue dinner and official awards ceremony from 5pm.
Temora's Australia Day begins with a free breakfast and complimentary refreshments in Gloucester Park from 8.30am, before an official award and citizenship ceremony. Cool down in the afternoon at the Temora Recreation Centre's pool party from 3pm to 9pm with free entry and water slide, games, competitions and live music by Lauren Wilesmith.
Murun-dhu - I Live, I Breathe begins the first of Wagga's community events at Riverside at 6pm on January 25. Organised by Mawang Gaway, the family-friendly evening opens with a smoking ceremony and is followed by a concert featuring First Nations artists, including rapper Ridzyray with Dookie and Lollipop Lawrence.
Australia Day awards will be presented at Wagga Civic Theatre in a ceremony that begins at 7pm on January 25.
Australia Day morning kicks off back at Riverside from 7am with a free community breakfast that includes vegetarian and halal options, then sand sculpture demonstrations, thong-throwing competition, live music and a trapeze performance. A citizenship ceremony from 9am welcomes 40 new Australians to the city.
The doors to Riverina Playhouse open at 10am, with a series of First Nations films, documentaries and animations to experience. It also features poetry, yarning, interactive art installations and community dialogue sessions facilitated by Wiradjuri elders.
The annual Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race kicks off from 12.30pm at Wagga Beach with several corporate races to be held throughout the day. This year's event has something for everyone with plenty of activities for all ages - keep the kids entertained with face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo, whilst the adults enjoy the live music, food stalls and some of the best wine, beer and cider our region has to offer.
***While all care has been taken when compiling this guide, please check council websites and Facebook pages for the latest event details.
