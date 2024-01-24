Australia Day 2024: What's on around the Riverina

The annual Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Race kicks off from 12.30pm at Wagga Beach with several corporate races to be held throughout the day. This year's event has something for everyone with plenty of activities for all ages - keep the kids entertained with face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo, whilst the adults enjoy the live music, food stalls and some of the best wine, beer and cider our region has to offer.

