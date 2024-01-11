The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Take two: Multimillion-dollar Wagga mega pub plan's second run

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:51pm, first published January 11 2024 - 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans have been relodged for a three-level pub at 77 Avocet Drive in Estella. Pictures by Taylor Dodge, Salvestro Planning
Plans have been relodged for a three-level pub at 77 Avocet Drive in Estella. Pictures by Taylor Dodge, Salvestro Planning

The developers behind a multimillion-dollar mega pub in Wagga's northern suburbs have resubmitted plans for the long-awaited watering hole after an earlier push was knocked back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.