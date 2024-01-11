Take two: Multimillion-dollar Wagga mega pub plan's second run

The developers behind a multimillion-dollar mega pub in Wagga's northern suburbs have resubmitted plans for the long-awaited watering hole after an earlier push was knocked back.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A concept development application for the Estella's first pub was lodged with Wagga City Council in May 2023 by a consortium led by Wagga pub mogul Sean O'Hara and a Sydney-based partner.
The plans were subsequently rejected due to what a council spokesperson at the time said was a lack of information.
"It was not clear for what consent was sought and the application did not provide the required information to allow for an assessment to occur," the spokesperson said.
At the time, the council said the rejection would "not affect the assessment of any future complete application which may be made".
The developers submitted an amended development application proposing plans for a three-level, hotel-tavern complex.
The facility - to be called Estella Hotel - would include a bistro, various bars, lounge and gaming areas, a drive-thru bottle shop, function rooms, balcony and terrace areas and associated amenities and storage rooms.
The pub would be located on a sloping block at 77 Avocet Drive, next door to the Estella Central Shopping Centre, and feature 191 on-site car parks.
The hotel would be able to host up to 980 patrons and create about 15 full-time positions and 45 casual positions.
The drive-thru bottle shop would be located on the basement level and feature a browsing lane and parking and an express lane and parking.
The ground floor of the complex would house the bistro, lounge, sports bar/TAB area, gaming area, bar, kitchen, bistro terraces, sports bar terrace and a kids' playground area.
Two function rooms would be located on the first floor, along with a cocktail bar, an outdoor terrace, balcony, bar and amenities.
The applicants met with council representatives on May 15 and again on December 1 to discuss several concerns raised by the initial proposal.
The concerns included the impact the pub would have on the local neighbourhood, including crime and safety, as well as traffic and parking considerations, noise impacts and potential visual impact.
The application said the pub complex would not have an adverse impact on the local area and minimising the visual impact to surrounding dwellings was a priority of the design.
A noise impact assessment report was prepared regarding the potential operational impacts of the proposed pub, which is located in a residential area.
Recommendations to reduce noise included amplified music being limited to specific sound pressure levels, the acoustic construction of the hotel, noise barriers between each activity area and a noise management plan.
Safety and security enhancements included the installation of surveillance including CCTV cameras, an intruder alarm system, lighting and clear sight lines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.