Second group of Wagga athletes prepare for first Youth Championships games

The last of Wagga's young water polo talents are gearing up for the beginning of the second session of the Australian Youth Championships in Brisbane.
The first week of competition, where six Wagga athletes competed in the under 18s competition, concluded on Wednesday.
Chloe Lotz, Beatrice Wilson, and Olivia Cecchini have arrived in Brisbane, ready to compete with Nordek in the under 16 gold competition.
Meanwhile in the under 16 green competition, Bella Shumack will get in the pool for Sunshine Coast.
In the boy's competition, Harvey Creighton will play for Hurricane Waves in the green division.
An impressive 11 athletes from Wagga were invited to compete at the Championships by a range of clubs from across the state.
Earlier this week Jack Piggott and Geordie Makeham won gold medals, while Ella Creighton returned home with bronze.
The under 16 competition begins at 8am on Friday morning and continues through to the finals on January 16.
