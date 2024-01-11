'It's good to be back': Corby looking forward to clash against Bulls

After a four-week break over Christmas, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby can't wait to get stuck back into Twenty20 action against Lake Albert on Saturday.
The Saints grabbed a 36-run win over the Bulls roughly a month ago in a one-day clash and Corby was looking forward to resuming their battle with Lake Albert at Robertson Oval.
"It's too long of a break for me I think and a few of the boys are really keen," Corby said.
"It's good to be back."
St Michaels have enjoyed one of the their best starts to a season in a couple of years and Corby said that he's pleased with how his side has competed in the first 10 rounds.
"Oh definitely after the last three or four years in struggle town," he said.
"It's really good to see some of the work that myself, Stuey (Slocombe) and (Mark) Griggy have done is finally rising to the top.
"It's really good to see the younger boys push themselves a bit harder and actually achieving what was a long way away to achieve a couple of years ago.
"It's really good to see."
Finals have been out of reach for the past few years for the Saints however they still find themselves eligible to compete in both the T20 grand final and in the hunt to qualify for finals at the end of the season.
Corby said it's good to find themselves in the hunt for finals but noted that they've still got some work to do in order to match it with the top sides.
"Yeah most definitely," he said.
"But in saying that there's still a lot of flaws within our batting and in times with our bowling.
"Sometimes we don't seem to strike when we need to or be composed when we need to.
"We need to know our role and our batting lineup, if someone is in then just turn it over and help them out.
"I'm finding it hard to drum into the boys that sort of caper but all in all I'm very happy."
While it's been a solid start to the season for the Saints, the same can't be said of the Bulls who exit the Christmas break with a 2-7 record.
Lake Albert have been competitive in both of their prior games against the Saints and Corby was expecting the Bulls to come out with a point to prove.
"I think we've been lucky each time we've met them this year with Beck (Frostick) firing with three or four wickets across a couple of overs," he said.
"They bat all the way down and they've just got quality old boys bowling.
"Brookesy (Nathan Brookes) has come out of nowhere and he's getting bags of wickets everywhere.
"It should be good again and I definitely think they are going to turn up firing after the last round before Chrissy where we robbed them of that win there.
"I'm expecting big things from them this weekend."
Slocombe and Luke Friedlieb come into the side for the Saints this weekend while Dave Garness will miss the clash against the Bulls.
