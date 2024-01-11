The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It's good to be back': Corby looking forward to clash against Bulls

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 11 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is looking forward to the Saints clash against Lake Albert on Saturday at Robertson Oval.
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is looking forward to the Saints clash against Lake Albert on Saturday at Robertson Oval.

After a four-week break over Christmas, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby can't wait to get stuck back into Twenty20 action against Lake Albert on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.