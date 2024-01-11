Your say: Wagga centre has been vital to creatives' support

After many years of obtaining grants from Create NSW for the operations of Booranga Writers' Centre here in Wagga Wagga, the latest grant application for 2024 has been rejected, placing the centre in a dilemma.
I am only one of many who have benefited from Booranga, and I would like to describe the importance of Booranga Writers' Centre from my point of view.
I have been a member of Booranga Writers' Centre since 2005 as a means of developing my poetic craft. Monthly writing workshops and those lead by visiting authors has meant that I, and many others, have been given valuable guidance in how to write creatively and with conviction.
I have met Australian greats such as Les Murray, Jill Jones, Tara-June Winch, Alice Pung, and many others.
Through listening to their words, I have been inspired to continue writing, and get the courage to submit poems to various competitions and anthologies.
My poems have been included in several editions of fourW New Writing, published by Wagga Wagga Writers Writers, the annual anthology of Booranga Writers' Centre.
I was thrilled when my poem 'Dinner with Family' won the 2017 Jugiong Writers' Festival Open Adult Poetry Section. This poem was then accepted for the Award Winning Australian Writing 2017.
Last year I published my first solo poetry collection Paua Shells & Paper Clips, poems which look at living in this area and my personal experiences.
All of this could not have been achieved without the support of Booranga Writers' Centre.
The two part-time staff vital to the running of this centre now have their jobs threatened as most arts grants are for specific projects and not for administrative purposes. I believe funding has also been cut from the writers' centre in the New England area.
It seems that NSW really does mean Newcastle-Sydney-Wollongong.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted in early spring an El Nino climate pattern for much of Australia.
The first two months of spring were dry but since then the hot dry summer prediction has been the coolest and wettest El Nino probably ever recorded.
Some 30-plus years ago NSW Farmers organisation asked the BoM why their forecasts were so inaccurate.
Their response was, quote 'our forecasts are 100 per cent accurate 50 per cent of the time'.
I guess the same question today would receive the same response.
I am very disappointed with the articles in your newspapers referring to police officers. You show no respect for police by referring to them as cops - an American name which seems to be your only method of referral.
How can we expect our younger generation will show respect when your newspaper and online publications does not show example.
Sadly today's journalists are either not well-trained or don't have example to follow.
You must realise that the young form their opinions by what they read and see online these days and we should be doing all as society to encourage respect for all.
Maybe journalists would have to work harder for a good story.
Cheap journalism doesn't pay - we are watching it in the courts.
