The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Wagga centre has been vital to creatives' support

By Letters
January 12 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
So much has been made possible by Booranga, writes today's correspondent.
So much has been made possible by Booranga, writes today's correspondent.

After many years of obtaining grants from Create NSW for the operations of Booranga Writers' Centre here in Wagga Wagga, the latest grant application for 2024 has been rejected, placing the centre in a dilemma.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.