12+ ways to spend the weekend in and around Wagga

Superheroes, assemble! Children and teens workshops at Wagga Art Gallery continue, inspired by the superhero capes in the Dennis Golding: Power exhibition. Participants will work on creating a unique design and then use that to decorate their very own superhero cape. Sessions are 10am to noon for children aged between six and 12, and from 2pm to 4pm for teenagers. Cost is $15, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Get some thrills and beat the heat at the Junee Recreation and Aquatic Centre, where the water slide is open from noon until 2pm every day of the summer school holidays. Unlimited rides cost $5.50 and children must be at least four years old and capable swimmers.
The last Sounds of Summer concert as part of Riverina Festival of Strings starts at St John's Anglican Church at 7.30pm. It showcases the musical talents of Susan Collins, Josephine Costantino, Caroline Almonte, Barbara Jane Gilby, David Saffir, Sandro Costantino and Jane Hazelwood. Tickets available from riverinasummerstrings.com.
Veteran gaming enthusiasts and their families can head to a big day out at the Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre for its gaming hub open day. Current and former serving members of the ADF have the opportunity to connect with fellow veteran gamers and bring the kids along for a day of Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart, miniature painting club displays and more. Register through Eventbrite.
Museum of the Riverina summer holiday program: go wild and sun-safe at the hat-making workshop. Choose between a cap or bucket hat, then decorate away and personalise your style. Cost is $10 per person, suitable for children five and up (under 12s must be accompanied by an adult). Book by calling 6926 9654 or emailing cawdellsmith.angus@wagga.nsw.gov.au.
Paper crafts is where it's at for Wagga City Library kids. Head along from 10am to noon for a couple of hours of origami, card-making, collages - whatever inspiration strikes! The free event is best for those aged seven and older, and parents will need to stick around for those aged 12 and under.
Dreamed of making your own board game? State of Mind Games founder and lead designer Sean Fenemore leads the Wagga Art Gallery's summer camp session for teenagers keen to explore their ideas and help bring them to fruition. Cost is $25, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.
The pool at Coolamon lights up for a twilight disco party from 6pm to 9pm. Marty's Woodfired Pizza truck and Sweet Cones ice cream van will cater to the tastebuds, and there are prizes and food vouchers to be won. The Coolamon Shire Council-hosted event is aimed at 12 to 24-year-olds, however all ages are welcome and under 12s must have parental supervision.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. In December and January, the group meets at Wagga Beach for the Water View run at 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Unique State Art Space is the place to be for a workshop that merges art, social engagement and Pokemon. The Print Press Play Pokemon session for children aged 10 to 17 begins at 4pm and explores creating a deck of unique Pokemon cards using drawing and printmaking before unwinding with pizza, popcorn and snacks during a screening of Detective Pikachu. Cost is $50, book through uniquestateartspace.com.
Train fans are taken care of with the Ladysmith Tourist Railway operating from 10am into the early afternoon. Head out to the village and take in the heritage station and museum, where trikes will be on display and available for rides. Entry cost is $5, or $10 for a family of two adults and up to three children.
Burn some energy out of the kids at the Oasis, where inflatable days are back over the summer school holidays. Tackle the giant blow-up obstacle course all day for the cost of entry to the centre. Visit oasiswagga.com.
Take in the afternoon looking over Lake Albert as the Wagga Boat Club breaks out the good vibes for a Saturday arvo. Acoustic tunes will stream from Peach Tree Dreamers from 3pm to 6pm.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
The Festival of Small Halls summer 2024 tour brings Ryan Young and Alana Wilkinson to the stage at Humula Memorial Hall. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for those aged 12 and under. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show begins at 7pm. Book online through smallhalls.iwannaticket.com.au.
