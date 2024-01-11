The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

12+ ways to spend the weekend in and around Wagga

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 12 2024 - 8:16am, first published January 11 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dive into the activities at pools in Wagga and beyond, catch some classical music performances with the Sounds of Summer, or hit a gig and hear local musos like Daniel Foley of Crooked Crows. Pictures supplied, from file
Dive into the activities at pools in Wagga and beyond, catch some classical music performances with the Sounds of Summer, or hit a gig and hear local musos like Daniel Foley of Crooked Crows. Pictures supplied, from file

THURSDAY

  • Karaoke, The Vic, 10pm

Superheroes, assemble! Children and teens workshops at Wagga Art Gallery continue, inspired by the superhero capes in the Dennis Golding: Power exhibition. Participants will work on creating a unique design and then use that to decorate their very own superhero cape. Sessions are 10am to noon for children aged between six and 12, and from 2pm to 4pm for teenagers. Cost is $15, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.