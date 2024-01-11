Bulldogs and Blues join forces to raise money for a worthy cause

Wagga RSL and South Wagga will join forces this weekend for a very worthy cause as they look to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
The two rival clubs will unite for a Ladies Day fundraiser and Bulldogs captain-coach Sam Perry said it was fantastic they could join together with the Blues to raise money for a very worthy cause.
"It's quite funny actually as the organisers are reasonably good friends so it's been a bit easier," Perry said.
"But they are both very passionate about men's health and they've been going out with guys who have been involved in sport all throughout their lives.
"They are sporty themselves and they thought getting involved in a charity event at club cricket is a good way to endorse men's health and the awareness around that.
"To raise money for prostate cancer is a great thing and everyone in their life whether it's through a partner, father or whatever has probably been effected by it.
"To raise awareness through it by holding a Ladies Day Prostate Cancer charity event its great for cricket and great for our clubs."
The two clubs will make use of the T20 double-header scheduled for Saturday which will see the second grade sides face off before the two first grade teams take the field at 3:30pm.
Perry said that in addition to the action on-field that there would be plenty happening off-field.
"There's a few things going on," he said.
"It's $40 a ticket and that gets you a glass of champagne on arrival and a nice little area to sit in.
"The money goes towards the Prostate Cancer charity which is great and throughout the day there will be raffles and player auctions.
"There's cheeseboards and the works, if you are a lady and you enjoy having a few sips of bubbly and a cheeseboard then it's a beautiful day to get out there, raise some money for a great charity and fingers crossed watch a bit of good cricket."
Plenty of sponsors have jumped onboard for the event and Perry wanted to thank them for their support of the fundraiser.
On the field it should be an entertaining contest between the Bulldogs and Blues who have barely been split in their two previous clashes this season.
Perry believed that Saturday's contest should be another thrilling game and acknowledged the important of the result for the Bulldogs.
"Our last two games have come down to five or six runs and in both games both teams probably thought they were going to win and lose at times," he said.
"It's a very important game, they sit one game below us on the overall ladder and in terms of the T20 stuff we probably need to win to try and find a spot in that final.
"For us it's a big game and we always talk about when you put in a good performance against a good team then you can't then fall away the following week.
"For us it's very important and no doubt they will be fired up and they'll want to win.
"There's a little bit of a rivalry there between us two so fingers crossed we can get the bacon and keep going on towards finals."
The Bulldogs currently sit second on the ladder as the competition makes the turn towards finals and Perry said he was pleased about his sides start to the season.
"We've been building towards it for the last couple of seasons," he said.
"In the past we've started out seasons quite strong but then we've fallen away after Christmas.
"So at training on Tuesday we reiterated how important it was to come back after Christmas and start from where we left off.
"It just puts a bit more importance back on this game and the next three or four weeks to make sure we don't fall behind.
"I think we are good enough to mix it with the best and we've shown that throughout the season and it would be awfully disappointing if we came back after Christmas and not step up and shape up to what we think we can deliver."
Ethan Bartlett will miss the clash through unavailability while young gun Braith Gain will also miss the game through other cricket commitments.
The Bulldogs will however welcome back Tim Cameron and Charlie Munn for the important clash.
