The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Bulldogs and Blues join forces to raise money for a worthy cause

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 11 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson and Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry ahead of the Prostate Cancer Ladies Day Fundraiser this weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson and Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry ahead of the Prostate Cancer Ladies Day Fundraiser this weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Wagga RSL and South Wagga will join forces this weekend for a very worthy cause as they look to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.