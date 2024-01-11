Riverina police release mug shots in public appeal to find wanted men

Police are calling for public help in locating almost a dozen people wanted on warrants across the Riverina.
Officers from the Riverina and Murray River police districts have urged anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Angus Beavis, who police say is known to frequent the Wagga area and specifically Tolland and Ashmont, is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants relating to alleged traffic and other offences.
Riverina PD describes the 19-year-old as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, around 170cm tall with a thin or slim build, brown hair cut into a mullet, sporting a moustache and brown eyes.
Beavis has not been located despite police inquiries.
Nor has Garry Lawless, a 56-year-old man known to frequent the Temora area.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, standing around 170-180cm tall, with a large build, grey/brown hair, stubble and brown eyes.
Lawless is wanted on a warrant relating to an alleged assault offence.
A 40-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant for alleged intimidation/assault offence also has police stumped as to his whereabouts.
Matthew Merrritt, who is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, is about 180cm tall with a medium build, brown hair, grey stubble beard and brown eyes.
He is known to visit the Tolland, Ashmont and Wagga areas.
Meanwhile, Isaijah Niki - who police estimate is aged 23 or 24 and is around 165 to 180cm tall - is yet to be located.
Wanted over an alleged drug offence, Niki is known to spend time in Turvey Park, Tolland, Ashmont and Wagga, police said.
He is of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a thin build, brown hair, a ginger or brown beard and brown eyes.
Anyone who spots Niki, Merritt, Lawless or Beavis is urged to contact Wagga police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
Murray River police are also keen for help from the public in finding five offenders wanted on warrants that could be in the greater Albury-Wodonga area.
Jade Toth, 30, is wanted on a warrant, and in images released by police has brown hair, brown eyes, glasses and a distinctive tattoo above his eyebrow.
Joseph Keenes, a 31-year-old man who is sought over more than one warrant, is also known around the greater Border cities.
They have also put the call out for people with information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Albury man Dallas McGrath to make contact with police.
Greater Albury man Scott Lyons, 48, is also wanted on an outstanding warrant, while twin city man Clint Gaffy, also 48, is cited for a single warrant.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts or has information can contact Albury police station on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers by either phone or through nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
