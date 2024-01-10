Smith innings secures NSW Country spot in national championships grand final

A match-winning knock from Gundagai's Shaun Smith has secured NSW Country a spot in the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships grand final.
Smith batted superbly at the top of the order scoring 89 runs which came off just 103 balls and his knock included seven boundaries.
The Kooringal keeper also had a busy day behind the stumps taking five catches and performing a stumping as NSW Country dismissed Victoria Metro for 207.
NSW Country reached their total of 5-209 with three overs remaining as Ungarie's Harry Roscarel also played an important role in the victory scoring 45 runs before being run out whilst batting with Smith.
NSW Country will face the undefeated Western Australia in the final and they will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes after losing heavily the first time the two sides met at the championships.
After dismissing Western Australia for 197 in their round B pool game last week, NSW Country were then rolled for just 46 runs in the 19th over.
Western Australia secured their spot in the final after finishing on top of the ladder following the four pool games and then defeating South Australia by 73 runs in their semi-final.
Meanwhile, NSW will face Victoria in the semi-finals of the Australian Country Cricket Championships after claiming an impressive four-wicket victory in their final round game.
After dismissing Victoria for just 111, NSW reached their total of 6-114 in the 14th over thanks to an incredible knock from Bailey Abela who finished unbeaten at 75no off just 47 balls.
Kooringal all-rounder Hamish Starr is in the NSW squad and has made five appearances throughout the nine pool games.
