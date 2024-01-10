Explosion of support joining trek to top of Australia for Torie

Three years after five people trekked up a mountain to honour Torie Finnane, that crowd has grown to hundreds.
The Wagga-based Torie Finanne Foundation will hold its Top of Oz for Torie memory walk at Mount Kosciuszko on Saturday, where 200 people are expected to join the late nurse and midwife's family on the hike.
Foundation committee member, Torie's sister-in-law Genevieve O'Hare, is looking forward to the opportunity to spread awareness of the foundation and grow her legacy.
"The more people that know about Torie and speak her name it's comforting to us as her family," Ms O'Hare said.
"And really just to raise awareness of the foundation because that's how you raise money and that's how you can make a difference."
Torie, who was based in Orange, passed away from a sudden case of bacterial meningitis just days after giving birth to her third child in December 2020.
Geoff O'Hare, the co-chair of the foundation formed in honour of his sister, was moved by the increasing number of people participating in the annual walk.
"What's probably most notable about the walk is over the last two years, it's grown from five people to 120 last year, to 200 this year," Mr O'Hare said.
"To have 200 people all decked out in the Torie Finanne Foundation t-shirts and hats, and there's probably 110 to 120 kids aged between five and probably 12."
Mr O'Hare, Torie's husband Liam Finnane and other family members established the foundation to channel their love and energy for Torie into something more positive, with the hope it could make a difference in upskilling nurses and midwives.
"We're trying to just increase the skills and professionalism of midwives in those areas to be up to the same sort of level as as everyone gets in the city hospitals," he said.
Mrs O'Hare said that the 13-kilometre walk on Mount Kosciuszko is family-friendly, with a gentle incline.
