Hanwood prepare for first run of the year at Festival of Football on Saturday

Incoming Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala is ready to provide a growth opportunity for his players at this weekend's Festival of Football.
The competition, which features two NPL teams and local CPL team Yoogali SC, will be the club's first time on field since their 2023 Pascoe Cup premiership win.
Falling so early in the year, Abdala said the squad will have had just four sessions before this weekend's tournament.
"We did two sessions towards the end of last year and our final session is tonight [Wednesday] but it's good preparation for the club t o see where we stand with a lot of players as well," Abdala said.
"We're seeing what players are returning and interested in coming back to the club this year.
"It's a good pre-preseason thing, we're eager to see the base of our team and new players coming into the squad, it gives myself and the coaching staff a bit of an opportunity to see how this puzzle will come together prior to our preseason and our regular season as well."
Abdala is expecting a majority of last year's squad will play on Saturday, though said due to the event's timing there are some players unavailable.
Most importantly though he said it's an outstanding opportunity for not just first graders but all senior players in the club to experience what it is like on field with some of the country's best players.
"We're hoping to field a few younger players who are available, a lot who I coached in third grade, but also those stronger players we have, to give them exposure to that higher level," Abdala said.
"We're playing up against three NPL squads really in APIA, Metro Stars, and Yoogali, to give them exposure to what higher level football is, you can only benefit from that to see where they stand up against those clubs.
"Some of our players have gone to Sydney and trialled in Sydney and spent a bit of time there, some of them were playing with NPL clubs, but they never got the chance to play against the top sounds like an APIA.
"One thing that Hanwood is all about is giving players those opportunities to compete against the best teams and this is something they now get an opportunity to experience.
"Realistically it's a great opportunity for these local players to test their ability against players that are playing in National Premier League."
Looking ahead to the 2024 Pascoe Cup season, Abdala said this weekend will allow him to gauge how players behave on field to see who may help bring his vision to life.
Hanwood are one of two local clubs participating in the event which inaugurated in 2023.
The Festival of Football kicks off at 11:30 on Saturday at Leeton's Number 1 Oval, and features NPL premiers APIA Leichhardt and Metro Stars, and CPL premiers Yoogali SC alongside hosts Leeton United.
