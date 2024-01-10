'Absolute gentleman': Passionate councillor remembered

A well-respected Riverina councillor is being remembered as a true gentleman who was passionate about his community and the role he played in it.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bland Shire councillor Bruce Baker tragically passed away on Sunday morning at age 74.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and familiar face within the Temora, Mirrool and Beckon communities.
The late councillor was a wool classer in Beckon before moving to Mirrool and he was a part of the Bland-Temora Rural Fire District zone liaison committee and the Bland-Temora RFS Zone bushfire management committee.
Bland mayor Brian Monaghan the news of Cr Baker's passing came with great sadness to all who knew him.
"Cr Baker was first elected to council on September 20, 2016 as one of nine representatives for the community," Cr Monaghan said.
"At the local government elections in December 2021, Cr Baker was returned with an increased first preference vote to commence his second term on Council."
"He was also heavily involved with the Mirrool Silo Kick committee - a section 355 committee of Council and oversaw financial management of the annual event in the position of treasurer for a number of years.
"He will be deeply missed by his fellow councillors, council officers, and our entire community.
"Our thoughts go to his family and friends during this difficult time."
The council's general manager Grant Baker had only worked alongside the late Cr Baker since August 2022, but said everyone he has spoken to say the same thing of the late councillor's character.
"Everyone says the same thing, Bruce was an absolute gentleman who had a friendly and jovial nature," he said.
"He had two passions: the shire road network and getting improvements for that to help with the agriculture sector, and the RFS bushfire management committee."
Cr Baker will be laid to rest at a graveside service at the Ardlethan Lawn Cemetery on Monday, January 15 at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.