ON THE PACE: No guarantees for Temora's rescheduled cup meeting

TEMORA are far from guaranteed a weekend slot for their cup meeting.
The club have had to move both of their meetings to start the season to Young due to the state of the track, including what was to be their cup meeting on Saturday.
They have retained the extra prize money associated with the meeting to boost their biggest night on a new date.
With the club's three remaining meetings all on Tuesday nights, Temora have asked Harness Racing NSW for a Friday or Saturday night date with the meeting one of the biggest nights in town all year.
However industry development manager Brett Scelly was not sure if the request could be followed up on.
"We've got to work through with some clubs at the moment so we haven't got a new date yet," Scelly said.
"We'll try as best we can."
****
THE POSTPONEMENT of the Temora Pacers Cup will see Blake Jones head to Shepparton on Saturday night.
Leeton Pacers Cup winner Glenledi Elvis and stablemate Forever Yin, who finished third in the New Year's Eve feature, will instead race in Victoria.
Jones and wife Ellen had a change of plans after the meeting was transferred to Young and the prize money amended.
"They were both going to the cup there originally but once that got penned we had to go to plan B," Jones said.
"I don't like going to Young at the best of times but if they had of run the cup there I would have went there but when they penned late there were races for better prizemoney at Shepp, it's pretty much the same difference on better roads going to Shepp than what it is going to Young.
"It's going to be harder company, there's no doubt about that, but you've got to test them out against the better company and see how we go."
Glenledi Elvis is looking to make it three straight wins but has to contend with the outside of the front row.
He has led in all of his Australian starts to date besides his lone unplaced effort in the Griffith Pacers Cup.
The draw makes his chances more difficult.
"I knew he wasn't going to draw overly good and it's not the greatest draw in the world but we will have to deal with it and hopefully overcome it," Jones said.
"I wish they could have swapped draws as poor old Forever Yin doesn't have a lot of gate speed, he gets out ok but not brilliant."
Forever Yin has come up with barrier three in his race for 70 to 79 rated pacers.
After an injury setback, the Narrandera couple were pleased with his last run at Leeton.
"He was really good at Leeton, he hit the line really strong and I still don't think he's 100 per cent," Jones said.
"He still looks a bit fat at home anyway, and in another run or two he should tuck up really good, but he seemed to show a bit of what he could do last start.
"It was pleasing to see after having the injury and all the time off as you never know if they are going to get back to 100 per cent or not."
Jones will also drive Rusty Crackers for his uncle Matt Painting.
****
JACKSON Painting made a successful venture to Victoria on Sunday.
Painting was able to score with Loch Lomond on cup day at Cobram.
The four-year-old was able to lead throughout before going on to win by 16.5 metres.
It was his fourth win for Painting and Loch Lomond has only been unplaced twice in 10 since arriving from Australia.
A number of other Riverina participants couldn't replicate Painting's success however Sporty Dancer produced a strong finish to finish sixth in the Cobram Pacing Club for Leeton trainer Todd Prest after settling well back in the field in the $25,000 feature.
****
THE Walker stable will be part of the first two-year-old race of the season.
Alighieri has drawn barrier one in the first race at Bendigo on Thursday night.
It comes off a second against the older horses at the Coolamon trials on Sunday.
Daryll Perrot will take the drive.
The colt will also be the first progeny of Soho Tribeca to race.
****
HARNESS Racing NSW is seeking feedback for a Breeders Challenge review.
Participants have been given the opportunity to reflect on the major,. blue and regional series.
It comes after a number of significant changes concerning dates, tracks and eligibility were made in 2023.
Submissions close on January 22 and should be emailed to bscelly@hrnsw.com.au.
****
A seven-race card has been assembled for the transferred meeting at Young on Saturday.
With Temora unable to hold their cup meeting on the night, only the maiden final has retained its feature race prize money.
The first race is at 6.41pm.
Wagga will also race on Sunday.
The first of nine races will start at 5.52pm.
The club are looking to make the most of the unusual time slot and will hold their memorial meeting with races in honour of Don Inwood, Gordon McRae, Judith and Rebecca Rutland, John Brasier, Ian Walsh, Sheldon Smith, Robbie Jack, 'Jingles' and Tess McKenzie and Don Alchin.
