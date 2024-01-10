Car thieves defecate in yard before breaking into home while toddler slept

A Wagga resident has been left feeling unsafe in her own home after intruders broke in and rummaged through her belongings while her toddler was asleep just down the hall.
Jessie Cook awoke to find her partner's brand new car was missing from their driveway in Ashmont.
"Our back door was propped open and our front door was open so my partner went to look and found our car was gone," she said.
They believe the intruders cut through the side gate and entered the home through the back door at about 3am on December 13.
There were some signs to suggest the door may have been jimmied open.
The intruders then allegedly rummaged through the family's belongings in the kitchen before locating the keys to the car.
They have since invested in additional security at their home, including an alarm system and CCTV footage.
While the family is yet to get their car back, Ms Cook is most concerned that the intruders entered her home while her 18-month-old was in there.
"I spoke with our elderly neighbours and that night one of them had seen two young boys," Ms Cooke said.
"They defecated in her backyard, left their clothes and took some clothes off the clothesline.
"I'm not worried about the car, a car is replaceable, I'm worried about the fact they were inside my home while my 18-month-old was sleeping and that they are targeting vulnerable residents."
Neighbours along the street also reported items being taken from their homes on the same night.
Ms Cook said the incident was reported to police by her and her neighbour and local officers were amazing in dealing with it.
The car was later located after it was seen on CCTV footage being driven in Glenfield Park where it was dumped the same night.
A resident contacted Ms Cook to inform her they had seen her car after she had made a post on Facebook about it being stolen identifying its make, number plates and colour.
The alleged break-in occured during a spate of crimes over the Christmas and New Year Period including a break in at a home in Tolland, a break in at a home in Glenfield Park and several break and enters at retirement homes.
This week a home in Springvale was also broken into a Landcruiser stolen and another car was stolen from a residence in Ashmont before it was found crashed in Central Wagga.
The recent crime across the city's suburbs has prompted Independent Member for Wagga Joe McGirr to voice his support for the call by the NSW Country Mayors' Association for a parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional crime.
"The community is understandably concerned about crime," he said.
"One of the keys to tackling this problem is to ensure police have adequate staffing resources but those resources are currently significantly lower in regional areas than they are in the metropolitan areas.
"This is clearly unfair and inappropriate."
Dr McGirr said police are not to blame, with additional support critical.
"A range of other measures will also be needed to tackle what is a complex and challenging issue, with a major focus required on reducing disadvantage in regional and rural communities, especially for young indigenous people who are alarmingly over-represented in incarceration rates across the state," he said.
Throughout 2024 crime in Wagga is an issue Dr McGirr will be focusing on as a priority.
"It will take complex solutions to solve complex issues so I will work closely with the government, police, community leaders and support agencies in 2024 to find more effective ways of improving community protection while addressing the root causes of regional crime," he said.
"I note that Premier Chris Minns has also acknowledged the complex nature of this issue and urge him to take the important first step of adequately resourcing rural and regional police as a priority."
Police have not provided information regarding the above break and enter, but are encouraging residents to ensure their homes are locked, with the peak time for crime between midnight and 6am.
