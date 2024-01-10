The Daily Advertiser
Car thieves defecate in yard before breaking into home while toddler slept

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:49pm, first published January 10 2024 - 5:00pm
A car stolen from a home in Ashmont was caught on CCTV driving fast down a street in Glenfield Park before it was dumped. Picture supplied
A Wagga resident has been left feeling unsafe in her own home after intruders broke in and rummaged through her belongings while her toddler was asleep just down the hall.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

