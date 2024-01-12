Hidden resort-style gem exuding luxury within serene natural spot

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This Lake Albert property is a hidden gem in Wagga, representing a harmonious fusion of contemporary luxury within serene natural surroundings and is making its debut on the market.
This captivating family home sits on a 1447m2 allotment and is within a four-minute walk to the Mater Dei Primary School and College.
The central kitchen perfectly caters to large families, featuring a 900mm induction cooktop, plumbed fridge, and a walk-in pantry. The expansive countertop invites family gatherings, perfect for those busy mornings when breakfast is on the go.
The master suite showcases custom cabinetry in the walk-in robe and a spacious open ensuite with a freestanding bath, heated towel rail, and a large walk-in shower.
Other features include two light-filled living areas, a dedicated home office, nine-foot ceilings with three-roll cornices, bamboo flooring, a 5.4kW solar system, motorised double blinds, ceiling fans, and ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling extending even into the bathrooms.
Step outside to an all-season oasis featuring an inviting built-in firepit, a sparkling mineral pool with a plumbed water slide, a kids' playground, and lots of space for children and pets to play freely.
A garden shed, water tank servicing the toilets and a chicken coop are concealed out the back.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.