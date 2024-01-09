Roscarel knock leads NSW Country into semi-finals at national championships

A superb knock of 80no from Harry Roscarel has guided NSW Country to an impressive 153-run victory against Northern Territory at the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships.
Batting at four, Roscarel came to the crease at 2-72 and he combined well with opener Austen Hiskens (66) and later Kel Wilson (67) to help NSW Country post a strong total of 6-260 from their 45 overs.
Northern Territory were quickly on the back foot in their run chase losing three quick wickets to sit at 3-28.
They would eventually be dismissed for just 107 in 33 overs with Gundagai's Shaun Smith taking two catches behind the stumps.
The win means that NSW Country will go up against Victoria Metro in one of two semi-finals on Wednesday with Western Australia and South Australia facing off for the other spot in the grand final.
Meanwhile, Kooringal's Hamish Starr finished with figures of 1-42 as NSW narrowly went down to South Australia at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
South Australia reached their target nine-down with just seven balls remaining to bounce back from their earlier loss at the championships to NSW in their Twenty20 clash.
At the conclusion of round eight, NSW sit third behind Victoria and Queensland.
They will face Victoria in a one-day clash on Wednesday and if they are victorious, NSW will qualify for the semi-finals which are to be played in March.
