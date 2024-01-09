The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Roscarel knock leads NSW Country into semi-finals at national championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:29pm, first published January 9 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Roscarel starred at the top of the order for NSW Country scoring 80no in their clash against Northern Territory at the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships in Ballarat. Picture by James Arrow
Harry Roscarel starred at the top of the order for NSW Country scoring 80no in their clash against Northern Territory at the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships in Ballarat. Picture by James Arrow

A superb knock of 80no from Harry Roscarel has guided NSW Country to an impressive 153-run victory against Northern Territory at the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.