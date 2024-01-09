Reddies out to boost numbers after fresh change comes through club

New CSU president Isaac Erbacher feels the club is better prepared for the 2024 season than in previous years despite not yet finalising their coaching structure yet.
Erbacher has stepped into the president's role as he looks to bring some change to Reddies.
CSU have finished last in the Southern Inland competition for the past three seasons dating back to when they finished second last in the COVID-shortened 2020 competition.
They only won once last season, in the last round of the season, and player numbers have been a real concern for the club, which saw them forfeit a clash with Deniliquin.
However it's one thing Erbacher is looking to turn around.
"We can't get better unless we have numbers and numbers are our number one priority right now," Erbacher said.
"We're already off to a better start this year than we have been in the past two or three in regards to seeking new sponsors and getting new numbers across."
CSU still have expressions of interest out for all their coaching roles but are hopeful of being able to finalise things shortly.
Reddies will have some new international recruits for 2024 but the club are also hosting come and try sessions looking to attract new talent to the club.
Erbacher hopes it will lead to some more long-term sustainability.
"We've been trying to source more locally and organically which means our club could be a lot more sustainable for the future as opposed to what we've been doing previously, which may have led to some more unsuccessful years in the past," he said.
"We weren't really changing.
"People would say they wanted to do this and wanted to change that but we're actually implementing change this year.
"We've got a younger committee on board, I'm only 23, we've got a younger secretary and just younger committee members in general who aren't all made up of old boys.
"With that comes a social media manager and some young blood to provide some fresh perspective on how we go about recruitment and seeking sponsors."
CSU are looking to have at least two men's sides in the competition, with consideration being given to a third depending on numbers, as well as a women's team.
However player numbers still have plenty of room to be bolstered.
"I'm quite confident we will have two men's grades minimum and we're optimistic we will have a third grade if numbers keep coming in the way they have," Erbacher said.
"Women's are also looking steady but we are still looking for new players as we've lost a couple to work commitments, moving away and playing at representative level."
