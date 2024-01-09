Under 17s just miss out on Nationals win, Angel proud of efforts

The NSW Country side has narrowly been defeated in the under 17s National Futsal Championships grand final in Queensland on Tuesday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The side, which featured four athletes from Wagga, went down 2-1 to the host state in a recreation of their opening round game.
Madeline Angel was co-captain of the side and said she was proud of what they achieved during the tournament despite the bitter-sweet end.
"It was pretty disappointing, it's the second year in a row that I've lost a grand final at this tournament, to the home team as well," Angel said.
"We were up 1-0 most of the game, we scored about 10 minutes in and we were up until about three minutes to go, and then they score their last goal in the last 30 seconds.
"It was really good, it was good to see we got as far as we wanted to and it was nice to see the girls play as a team."
Taking on the captaincy along Romany Janssens, Angel said she was excited to have the opportunity to lead the side.
"It was nice to get to lead the girls," she said.
"I was co-captain with Romany and we shared that role, we didn't have a captain and vice captain, we shared the role."
Under the guidance of coach coach Lea Zullo, Angel said she brought a good energy to the side, boosting them during their tough matches.
Heading into the finals as clear underdogs, with just one win from their round games, Angel said defeating the unblemished NSW Metro side was a clear highlight of the tournament.
"We just played with a lot of passion and energy, and I think that definitely got us pretty far into the tournament," Angel said.
"We had a lot of skill in our side but I think the passion everyone played with, everyone was just playing with determination and that got us over the line.
"Beating NSW Metro [was the best part], everyone in our team just played their hearts out and you could see how much we wanted to win that game and just the excitement after we won because it was a really tight game as well.
"It was very intense and we scored two late goals in the last four minutes.
"I was very proud of the girls, it was so good to get the win over Metro and get into the ground final."
The girls were four of ten Wagga athletes attending the Championships this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.