Fight for regional crime inquiry to break city, country divide: McGirr

Every morning, regional and rural people across NSW awake to headlines about crime in their communities - homes robbed while occupants sleep, cars stolen and torched, businesses burgled and vandalised or, in some of the worst cases, innocent bystanders assaulted in the streets.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In every case, victims are left angry or frightened or both, and many suffer the trauma of knowing their home is not the sanctuary that it should be.
It's a complex problem that will need complex solutions - not just in terms of catching offenders but also in identifying the root causes of crime to inform prevention programs - and it will not be solved without ambitious and courageous actions.
But one of the first steps towards making a real difference is within the power of government to implement immediately. That step is simply about equity between city and country, and it boils down to providing regional areas with enough policing resources to protect their communities.
According to a report by the Country Mayors' Association (CMA), despite making up 99 per cent of the state's land mass, regional and rural communities have fewer police per head of population than those in metropolitan areas, with 24-hour-a-day rural police stations a comparative rarity. That is no fault of the police who are doing the best they can with what they have, but it is unfair and unproductive.
As a result, I'm supporting a call by the CMA for a parliamentary inquiry to be held into rural and regional crime so that the issues can be identified, and courses of effective action developed.
Disappointingly, the Premier, Chris Minns, and the Police Minister, Yasmin Catley, have so far declined to support that inquiry, despite strong representation from councils, NSW Farmers and the Country Women's Association as well as the Police Association.
Given that cross-section of support, I urge the Premier and the Minister to listen to those regional communities and support an inquiry that will be driven by data and informed by experienced people with knowledge of how to reduce and prevent crime. I encourage the Premier to get the process started by providing equity in police numbers and getting more officers on the beat in our regional towns and cities.
Of course, no single measure will provide the solution. Even if police numbers are improved in the regions, officers will not be able to arrest their way out of the problem, just as knee-jerk calls to lock up more people for longer will not suddenly eliminate crime from our midst.
It will take a suite of measures to not only catch offenders and keep them from reoffending but also to get to the heart of the causes of crime so that young people can be diverted away from offending and become responsible citizens rather than troublemakers.
Central to that will be easing disadvantage in regional communities. By giving young people hope and support instead of hardship and alienation, we can help to set them on the right path so that careers in crime are avoidable, not inevitable.
Of course, none of that will be easy but that does not mean we should not try.
A problem of this magnitude and complexity needs to be tackled with evidence-driven reforms that make a real difference. Bipartisan support for a parliamentary inquiry with strength and purpose is an important way of turning ideas into action.
For that reason, I am asking the government to become part of the solution by backing the inquiry so that together we can deliver the resources needed to effectively deter crime, deal with offenders constructively and effectively, and in the longer term, build pathways that lead disadvantaged young people to futures that do not involve courts, detention and deprivation.
And if we can do that, we might wake up to brighter headlines and a better future for everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.