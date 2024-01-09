Forever 'young at heart': Adored husband, father remembered

While loved ones say their farewells to an adored husband, father and grandfather, his presence will forever be felt in the hearts of all he impacted throughout his 78 years of life.
Greatly cherished Wagga man Angelo Calvi had been enjoying a coffee with close friends at a cafe at the front of the Sturt Mall on December 28, when he went into cardiac arrest.
Mr Calvi leaves behind his wife of more than 30 years Annette Calvi, their five children, his two sons and three stepdaughters, four grandchildren and many loved relatives and friends.
It is a loss that has greatly affected all known to him and the wider community as Mr Calvi had well-established himself as a familiar and friendly face in Wagga.
Mr Calvi was born in Italy and moved to Australia in 1957 where he, his parents and siblings began their lives in Leeton before a brief stint in Sydney.
Moving to Wagga, Mr Calvi began running the Kincaid Fruit Market where he met Mrs Calvi and began making forever friends with the city's residents.
Mrs Calvi said she was drawn to Mr Calvi's playful, fun-loving and kind nature which was a breath of fresh air even in the worst of situations.
"He was a family man, he loved his family and his kids," she said.
"Material things didn't mean a lot to him.
"He was so young at heart, he was 78 but he felt like he was 60 and he had a good connection with the younger generation as well."
Mr Calvi was often the light at the end of the tunnel, often choosing to look at the positive side of things.
"He would make me laugh, he wasn't a serious person," Mrs Calvi said.
"He could make a tough situation easier by his attitude towards it."
Something Mr Calvi did take seriously was his love for his family.
"He loved family gatherings," Mrs Calvi said.
"He was soft at heart."
Mrs Calvi recalls the times when Mr Calvi would cuddle their grandchildren after they were roused on.
"Sometimes he would put on a tough exterior, but if I ever roused on one of the grandchildren he would say to them; 'come to poppy'," she said.
Even while facing hardship Mr Calvi made sure to take care of those he loved more than anything else in life.
"He had lung cancer and it was just too much for his heart," Mrs Calvi said.
"He never gave up hope.
"When he got sick he started putting things in place for me.
"He was never thinking of himself, even when he was so sick, he was always thinking of others."
Mr Calvi wasn't the kind of man to take for granted anything in his life that he cared about.
Mrs Calvi said one time she had brought him a brand new dressing gown because the one he had been using for years had begun getting holes in it.
But what Mr Calvi loved he cherished, and he continued wearing the same dressing gown he had grown familiar with.
On the day of Mr Calvi's tragic passing, he had been doing what he did every day, meeting up with his friends.
"He got into the routine of going down every morning and sitting down with his mates and having a coffee in front of the Sturt Mall," Mrs Calvi said.
"He loved to go down there. They were his close friends. They called it the Table of Knowledge."
A Rosary was held for Mr Calvi on Thursday at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of Angelo Calvi's Soul was held at St Michael's Cathedral on Friday.
