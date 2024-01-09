The Daily Advertiser
Madeley claims pair of strong results at national road championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 9 2024 - 4:30pm
Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley claimed a pair of top 10 results at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat. Picture by Les Smith
Star Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley has started the year in fine form by claiming a pair of top 10 results at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

