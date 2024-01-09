Madeley claims pair of strong results at national road championships

Star Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley has started the year in fine form by claiming a pair of top 10 results at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat.
Madeley finished ninth in the junior men time trial and 10th in the junior men criterium and he said that he was thrilled with his pair of impressive results.
"Yeah I'm pretty chuffed with the results in the time trial and the crit," Madeley said.
"The time trial especially as that's the big one for me, you go out there and go as hard as you can for 26 minutes head down, bum up the whole way.
"There's nothing I could really take back from the time trial, there's nothing I could improve and I just didn't have the power to get up on the podium there.
"But top 10 is a very good result for me and it definitely means that I've come a fair way from the previous couple of years.
"I wasn't even close to that result and now I'm catching those boys, it's a good thing to see and it definitely does motivate me to keep going hard.
"If I can keep slowly catching them and eventually catch them it would be ideal."
However it wasn't all good news for Madeley as he failed to finish the junior men road race which was eventually won by Armidale Cycling Club's Toby Inglis.
It was a disappointing result for Madeley however he was striving to look at the positives from his experience racing against the country's best young cyclists.
"It definitely wasn't ideal," he said.
"After six laps with the boys the race started to split apart and after that I was out the back pretty quick.
"I was cramping and the fatigue got me, I was cramping very badly as I was going up the climb.
"Just getting over it was a struggle and all I could do at that stage was finish the race and get to the finish line but unfortunately they pulled the red flag on me coming onto the last lap.
"It's definitely disappointing as it's never what you want to see when you beat yourself that hard to finish the race but it is what it is and there's nothing I can do about it now.
"I'll move on from here and keep training, I've got some good takeaway points and I'll adapt them into my training for next year and go from there."
Heading into the event Madeley said that he wanted to make a name for himself at the championships and he believes that he definitely achieved his goal after recording the pair of top 10 finishes.
"To go back-to-back in two races finishing in the top 10 doesn't happen very often," he said.
"Knowing that I can go better and further in the long run is definitely promising and just catching those boys.
"They all train perfectly, their diets are perfect and every aspect of their training and lifestyle is all based around bikes.
"The fact that I would just gain on them is a big positive for myself to take away."
