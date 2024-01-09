Landcruiser thieves who broke into home, led pursuit still on the run

Thieves who broke into a Wagga home and stole a Toyota Landcruiser before leading police on a high speed chase are still on the loose.
Officers were called to a home in Mirbelia Drive in Springvale, on the city's southern edge, at about 5.30am on Monday following reports of a break and enter.
Police said the occupants inside the home woke to find their Toyota Landcruiser and wallet had been stolen and a crime scene was established.
A short time later, officers attached to the Riverina Highway Patrol spotted the ute on Travers Street in Central Wagga and a pursuit was initiated.
Officers pursed the utility along Byrnes Road towards Junee before road spikes were deployed on the outskirts of Junee.
The pursuit was terminated due to excessive speed, police said.
The Landcruiser was located a short time later on Commins Street in Junee, containing items believed to be stolen inside, including a laptop.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
