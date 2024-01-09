Woodhouse-Bedak in final preparation stretch ahead of Youth Winter Olympics

Just ten days out from the Youth Winter Olympics in Gangwon, Korea Wagga's Edward Woodhouse-Bedak has a wealth of emotions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 16-year-old is currently in Austria with the Australian biathlon team and said nerves are growing ahead of Games.
One of six local athletes selected for the Games, Woodhouse-Bedak came into the sport late after jumping across to the dual discipline event from cross-country skiing.
Quickly making his way up the ranks in the past 18-months, he said he's looking forward to what challenges the Games will bring.
"It was pretty unbelieving to see that email come through with all the green and gold all over it, it was quite rewarding," Woodhouse-Bedak said.
"My shooting is coming along quite well so far compared to where I was when I started.
"I've been picking up different things from multiple different coaches, so it's really good to get opinions from different people and that really helps."
The young athlete will compete in one more tournament in Austria before he arrives in Korea on the 16th.
Living and training alongside his Australian teammates, Woodhouse-Bedak said the group has become close in recent months.
Ava McCann, Alessandra Sydun-West, Bridget Harvey, Matthew Wilby, and Phoenix Sparke make up the rest of the team.
As the Games near closer, he said excitement is building among the group.
"It's kind of a jumble of both nerves and excitement," he said.
"I'm quite keen for that opening ceremony and the atmosphere, but I'm also quite nervous at the same time.
"I'm quite nervous for the race, but I'm also half excited for it just in case I might somehow pull something off."
Training alongside the Polish team, and competing against older athletes in Europe, Woodhouse-Bedak said the collaboration was hugely beneficial to his performance.
Working with different people has helped him shape how he competes.
"Biathlon Australia had a little bit of a collaboration with the Polish biathlon team, so we spent three weeks training together and that was really useful, especially as a lot of them are much more experienced in the biathlon than I am," he said.
"I think a lot of them were surprised it's my first season."
With huge support from both his school and family, he said their enthusiasm for him pursuing sport has been reassuring.
"My school has been really, really supportive of me doing biathlon, especially giving me leave and access to the gym, and making way for me to juggle sport and academics, rowing and rugby as well,
"The school has been really supportive as well as Biathlon Australia and my coaches.
"Mum and Dad especially, they've really helped along the way."
Expecting to reunite with his parents in Korea ahead of his race, Woodhouse-Bedak said their presence does not add pressure, but relieves it.
"I think I'm more excited to have them there than not," he said.
The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games run from January 19 to February 4, with biathlon events beginning on January 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.