Big interest rate wait: What's in store for Wagga's property market in 2024?

Wagga property prices are set to plateau and potentially fall this year, with buyers reluctant due to the high interest rates and the cost of living crisis.
An increase in housing is also a factor, with supply now outpacing demand, leaving consumers more choice.
New data from CoreLogic has revealed some Riverina locations ranked in the top 10 regional NSW areas for the highest 12-month dwelling value growth.
The Tumut-Tumbarumba statistical area was third in the state with a median dwelling value of $391,686 in 2023 - a 6.3 per cent increase on the previous year.
Wagga also featured in the top 10, with its median value of $479,972 a rise of 5 per cent on 2022 and the eighth highest in regional NSW.
Australian home values surged 8.1 per cent in 2023, but behind the strong headline annual gains, conditions became more diverse and generally slowed through the final months of the year.
Capital generally recorded stronger growth conditions relative to regional areas.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless believed the second half of this year was uncertain and dependent on whether the Reserve Bank increases or decreases interest rates.
"It really depends on whether or not we see interest rates come down and I think that's where opinions seem to be quite divided," Mr Lawless said.
"If we do then arguable that could see some interest coming back. If we don't then ... we could see housing prices drifting a bit lower."
Nicole Kemp, the owner of Remax Elite, said Wagga's prices will remain the same, or were in for much slower growth.
Unlike Mr Lawless, she said Wagga's lack of housing was the key in keeping prices steady.
"There's not a lot of land being released or not at a pace that it should be with the growth that is happening in Wagga, which might then actually help the established home prices maintain rather than decrease," Ms Kemp said.
However, Professionals Real Estate Wagga director Paul Irvine was much more optimistic and believed while there was a slowdown in prices, there won't be a slowdown in turnover.
"Most agents you talk to would be telling you that we're listing properties and selling them still within a week in certain pockets," Mr Irvine said.
Mr Irvine wasn't concerned about the interest rates as he believed it won't have as much of an effect due to mortgages in Wagga being relatively affordable.
"Our borrowing isn't as high as those city areas you don't see or hear of the pain that you see in those bigger sales where two per cent's costing $3000 or $4000 extra for a month."
Mr Irvine also pointed to huge investment in the Kapooka Army Base and the city's medical precinct and its potential to bring more people into the city as positive signs for the market.
