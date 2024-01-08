Son charged with murder faces court accused of lighting fire

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother after the woman died following a suspected arson attack at her home.
Nerol Doble, 65, was found suffering severe burns at her property in Bribbaree, northwest of Young in the southwest slopes region of NSW, early on Sunday afternoon.
She was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal North Shore Hospital, but died about 3am on Monday.
Her 42-year-old son, Shannon James Doble, was arrested more than 130km away at Parkes Police Station after a brief manhunt.
Police said they were treating the woman's death as a domestic violence-related incident.
Doble was charged with murder and damaging property by fire.
He appeared before Parkes Local Court on Monday, when he was refused bail and is due to appear next on March 4.
One of the last posts on Ms Doble's Facebook is a request on her birthday for donations to be sent to domestic violence advocacy group Full Stop Australia.
Chief executive of Full Stop Australia, Karen Bevan, described Ms Doble's death as a devastating loss.
"We express our heartfelt sympathy to Ms Doble's loved ones," she said.
"Full Stop Australia acknowledge and appreciate all people who have supported our work over the last 50 years, which includes many victims of violence.
"We think about victim survivors who are struggling today hearing this story and urge anyone experiencing distress to reach out for support."
Australian Associated Press
