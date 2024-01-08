The Daily Advertiser
One last win finally one to savour as Maguire goes out on a high

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 8 2024 - 5:00pm
Phil Maguire urges Signor Jujon (centre) to the line at Riverina Paceway to deliver the Leeton horseman one more win before handing over the reins. Picture by Courtney Rees
Phil Maguire urges Signor Jujon (centre) to the line at Riverina Paceway to deliver the Leeton horseman one more win before handing over the reins. Picture by Courtney Rees

With one final win under his belt, Leeton trainer-driver Phil Maguire is more than happy to let the next generation take over.

