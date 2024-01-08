One last win finally one to savour as Maguire goes out on a high

With one final win under his belt, Leeton trainer-driver Phil Maguire is more than happy to let the next generation take over.
Maguire had been chasing one last driving win before handing over the reins.
It's been more than four years since his last success, spanning back a win at Griffith in November 2019, but was able to deliver the goods at Riverina Paceway on Monday.
He was satisfied after Signor Jujon's victory.
"I'm finished," Maguire said.
"It's a big relief but it's a young kids game not an old man's game."
For the past couple of years Maguire had been steadfast his next win would be his last drive.
He's even left a space on the wall for the last photo.
However the win wasn't quite his last drive with Melodys Mischief engaged in the following race.
Maguire thought about finding a late replacement before deciding to go around one last time.
"I said to Jack (Painting) 'do you want to drive this one as I'm out, I'm finished' but he had one in it," he said.
Maguire, who followed in the footsteps of his father Sonny, has more than 200 training and 250 driving wins to his credit.
However the 55-year-old is sure he's ready to take a back seat with both son Reece and daughter Martelle following him into the industry.
"I'm happy to give it away and let the kids do it," Maguire said.
"I'm still happy to work them, bring them to the races and get someone else to drive them."
The win was also a breakthrough for Signor Jujon.
He had been placed in eight of his 12 starts since joining Reece Maguire's team from Queensland.
However after a good battle to the line he was able to stick his head out to down Amber Alert ($3 fav) by the same margin.
Maguire was pleased with his efforts.
"He's been running seconds and thirds and fourths so I was glad he could win for him," he said.
"He was entitled to get beat but he just keeps giving.
"I'll give him one thing - he's a little trier."
