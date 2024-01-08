The Garden City? No, Wagga's the city of rough roads

The Daily Advertiser's summary of Councillors' priorities last week was enlightening. What struck me is that we have at least a few on Council who realise that the biggest thing holding Wagga back is the condition of our roads. There really is no other game in town.
For me, Tim Koschel and Mick Henderson had their fingers on the pulse. And Georgie Davies announced her support for better roads - reminding me of Sandra Bullock's belated "World peace" in Miss Congeniality!
If, like us, you had family and friends visit during the Christmas period, I'll bet each one commented on the rough ride home.
Wagga's roads are a disgrace, and while I'm aware that big money is being spent right now as I write, plans announced several years ago are still to come to fruition.
The Dunns Road project surely will glitter with its gold plating when finally opened in, maybe 2025? I cannot believe that the simple sealing of a country road, with a little bulldozing to relieve crests, could result in a road closure of several years.
Councillors really have to look at the time taken, surely a major cost factor. Wasn't money from the Commonwealth supposed to fund that job? The proposed roundabout at the Holbrook Road intersection is only now having construction signs erected.
Gregadoo Road was to be reconstructed, with a roundabout where it meets Plumpton Road. Announced years ago, all that is scheduled in current works is minor resealing at the Mater Dei intersection. It must be the most-patched section of road in Wagga, one that all of our guests had to negotiate at Christmas.
Surely Georgie Davies with her "focus on resealing roads" would have noted the pothole patching on the heavily trafficked stretch of Plumpton Road from the Red Hill Road roundabout to the junction with Lake Albert Road.
Reconstructed several years back, it was one of the smoothest roads in Wagga. It should have been resealed when the road surface became obviously worn, as Georgie Davies appears to be suggesting. Instead, we now have unsightly rows of patches.
The new Kooringal Road work is indeed welcome. It is one of Wagga's busiest roads. However the southern end received only a thin seal, and already that new work is showing wear, with the metal surface gone leaving slippery tar. That contractor should be recalled to rectify the work.
Remember Dobney Avenue? Closed and interrupted for months, then the resulting seal broke up within a few years. The new Dobney Avenue job is the way all of our new roads should look.
Drive around Albury or Goulburn. The roads will create a much better impression. Goulburn is where I met my wife, Cheryl. We spent a few days there around about the time of our wedding anniversary.
We drove around this city where we once lived, both the older parts then all the new estates. It suddenly occurred to us - we couldn't find a patched road anywhere. Goulburn's back streets are outstanding.
Anyone visiting Wagga for the first time, thinking about living here or setting up a business, would be discouraged by our roads. The neatness of this city has not been a priority.
As Councillor Richard Foley said in the DA's report, "inevitably there are going to be rate rises in the next term", but I would like those rate rises to buy more than a new pothole machine.
Councils have no part in funding housing. That's for the state government. But we can remove red tape and take a shovel-ready plan to Joe McGirr with an urgent application for government funding.
And koala sanctuaries? Let's get the zoo project completed, with smooth sealed paths for mums and their strollers.
If the walking tracks around the zoo were for bikes, they'd be concreted! Mums deserve better.
And so do our cars. We don't want to be known as, "Wagga Wagga - Rough Road City".
