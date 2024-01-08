Lyons leads NSW Country to semi finals at nationals; girls make grand final

NSW Country have bowed out of the National Futsal Championships after a tight semi-final against Queensland.
Under 16s captain and Wagga local Kade Lyons said he is proud of his side's effort for proving that country players should be taken seriously.
"I'm really stoked, Country, you don't always hear them making it into the finals," Lyons said.
"Most teams are always like 'oh yeah, Country, we'll just roll over these blokes' but not this year, we made the semis and we showed everybody what we're capable of doing and that just felt really good."
Always hungry for a goal, Lyons scored seven of his side's 13 across the tournament, including a hat trick on day two against Tasmania.
Approached ahead of the tournament by coach Andrew Lancaster to captain the side, Lyons said he was pleased to take on the role.
"We had a few training sessions earlier prior to the competition in Sydney, and at the and at the last training session the coach approached me and asked if I was right to take on that role and I said, yeah, I was keen to I was excited," he said.
"I felt pretty good about myself [after that], I thought I was one of the most solid players in the team, we did have a lot of solid players, but I just thought I was one of the most experienced having played nationals last year as well.
"The coach was one of my teammates dad from last year, so he knew what I was capable of doing and that I was experienced enough to do it."
With nationals experience heading into this year's competition, Lyons said he felt calm and prepared for what was ahead of him.
Admittedly not the most talkative in his team, Lyons said he tries to lead by example.
Proud of what his side achieved at this years competition, Lyons said the group has earned their rest.
"It was pretty tough, obviously you get sore when you're at that day three having already playing three games, it was pretty tough but really enjoyable," he said.
Lyons was one of ten Wagga athletes at the tournament, with Alethea Levy (under 15) and Maddie Angel (under 17) also selected to lead their sides.
Angel, alongside Wagga teammates Amelia Walker, Ella Barrell, and Grace Holaj, are hoping to go all the way on Tuesday when they play in the under 17s girls grand final.
Ethan Barrell, Peter Ucin (under 15), Callan Schwarz (under 16) and Ally Levy (under 15) also competed at the tournament.
