Wagga Cricket mid-season review: Can anybody stop Cats from going back-to-back?

It's been an interesting start to the Wagga Cricket season with five clubs genuinely still in the hunt to play finals.
Wagga City are in control at the halfway point of the season after having won eight of their opening 10 games which includes a perfect 3-0 record in the Twenty20 format.
Behind the Cats it's extremely close with only two victories separating the second-placed Wagga RSL and fifth-placed St Michaels.
Lake Albert meanwhile sit last on the table after losing five-straight games leading into the Christmas break.
St Michaels' all-rounder Beck Frostick has enjoyed a successful return to the competition scoring two centuries while Wagga City's Aaron Maxwell and RSL's Ethan Perry have also reached triple figures.
Maxwell has also been performing with the ball taking 12 wickets so far this season and he is one of only four players to have claimed a five-fer alongside St Michaels' Sam Williamson, RSL's Sam Smith and Kooringal's Keenan Hanigan.
The season recommences with rounds 11 and 12 (January 13 & 20) which will decide who takes part in the T20 grand final on January 25 at Robertson Oval.
Wagga City almost look certain to book their spot in the decider while Kooringal and RSL would like their chances of facing the Cats.
One-day cricket will then return in round 13 with the first week of finals to commence at the start of March.
Position: First (Eight wins, two losses)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: The Cats enter the second half of the season in a strong position after recording an impressive 8-2 record from their first 10 games. After winning their opening two T20 games against St Michaels and Wagga RSL, the Cats then recorded back-to-back losses against South Wagga and Lake Albert. However they haven't lost from that point onwards.
Who's impressed: Aaron Maxwell - Has been in superb form with both bat and ball in the opening half of the season. The talented all-rounder has taken 12 wickets and also scored a tad under 450 runs in his first 10 innings. His tally includes one century and three fifties.
Verdict: Currently sit two games clear on top of the overall ladder and are undefeated in the Twenty20 competition. Finals look a formality at this stage for the Cats and the only question will be how their young squad handles the high pressure games at the business end of the season. Although quite young, this group is quite talented and deserves to be the premiership favourites coming out of the Christmas break.
Mid-season prediction: Premiers
Position: Second (Six wins, four losses)
Pre-season prediction: Last
The season so far: The Bulldogs sit marginally ahead of a chasing pack after claiming six wins from their opening 10 games. RSL has been competitive in all of their games and knocked off a number of strong opponents in the first half of the season. The Bulldogs bowlers have been effective taking 83 wickets, however they have also been costly conceding over 1500 runs, the most of any team.
Who's impressed: Sam Smith - The young all-rounder has consistently been one of the Bulldogs' best this season. Has taken an impressive 18 wickets from nine games and has also notched up scores of 49no and 38 with the bat.
Verdict: After being picked to come last at the start of the season, it now looks likely that the Bulldogs will play finals. RSL has established themselves as a genuine premiership contender however still look to be maybe half a step behind the top two teams. However if they can lock in Ethan Bartlett and Ethan Perry for the majority of their remaining games, anything is possible.
Mid-season prediction: Third
Position: Third (Five wins, five losses)
Pre-season prediction: Second
The season so far: After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Blues then bounced back nicely winning their next three games. Currently they sit on the bottom of the T20 ladder after failing to win a game, but have recorded an impressive 5-2 record in the one-day format. After a slow start, the Blues find themselves right in finals contention.
Who's impressed: Joel Robinson - The captain-coach has been a reliable contributor with both bat and ball in the first half of the season. Robinson has taken 12 wickets and scored just over 300 runs in his first nine games of the season. Has only notched up the one big score to date, but has reached at least 20 in eight of his nine innings.
Verdict: It was looking dour for the Blues after round two but they have bounced back superbly and look to be one of the main contenders for the premiership. Their poor record in the T20 competition won't see them play in the shorter format grand final, but definitely expect the experienced South Wagga outfit to be right amongst it come the business end of the season.
Mid-season prediction: Second
Position: Fourth (Four wins, five losses, one no-result)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
The season so far: It's been a hot and cold start to the season for the Colts who exit the Christmas break with a 4-5 record. After winning two of their first three games, the Colts then lost three-in-a-row which was then followed by an abandoned contest against Lake Albert. They then bounced back with wins against St Michaels and Wagga RSL before going down to Wagga City in their final game before the break.
Who's impressed: Sam Gainsford - The Colts skipper was in superb form before being struck down by a back injury. In his four appearances for the Colts, Gainsford put up scores of 59, 17, 90 and 53 while also taking eight wickets. While his omission has been a costly one, the Colts have managed to find a way to win without their captain.
Verdict: Things haven't gone to plan so far for the Colts but there is still time for them to turn their fortunes around in the run home to finals. Key duo Hamish Starr and Shaun Smith will return to the team after some impressive representative performances over the new year period which should help the Colts match it with the top couple of teams.
Mid-season prediction: Fourth
Position: Fifth (Four wins, six losses)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
The season so far: After a couple of years struggling to get a win on the board, the Saints exited round six with a solid 3-3 record. Three losses in a row to South Wagga, Kooringal and Wagga City then put them on the back foot before they responded with victory in round 10 against Lake Albert.
Who's impressed: Beck Frostick - Started the season in unbelievable form notching up two centuries in his first four games. Frostick has scored over 500 runs from nine innings and also been a handy option with the ball claiming 10 wickets. If Frostick has fired with the bat more often than not the Saints end up victorious.
Verdict: The Saints are still in the hunt to play finals however will need things to fall in their favour in the run home. There is plenty of talent in this team however they are still working out how to win in close games. If Frostick and star young bowler Sam Williamson can continue to fire then the Saints could make a return to finals.
Mid-season prediction: Fifth
Position: Last (Two wins, seven losses, one no-result)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
The season so far: It was a promising start to the season for the Bulls who notched up victories over South Wagga and Wagga City in the opening month of the competition. However it has been a struggle since then as they entered the Christmas break after five-straight losses. Currently they sit two games behind fifth placed St Michaels and finals look to be out of the equation for the Bulls this season.
Who's impressed: Connor Bock - Made the move over from the Griffith competition and has been a strong performer with the ball taking 20 wickets from his first nine games. Has also showed some skill with the bat notching up scores of 51no and 30no despite batting down the order.
Verdict: Finals look out of reach for the Bulls as they have left themselves with too much work to do in the run home to finals. Putting runs on the board when batting first has been a bit of an issue for the Bulls so far this season. But if they can rectify this then there is no reason why they can't claim a couple of scalps in their last seven games.
Mid-season prediction: Last
