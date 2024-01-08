Track issue sees Temora meeting transferred with cup date now in limbo

The Temora Pacers Cup will not be run on Saturday but there are still hopes the club can hold its feature meeting later in the season.
After their meeting last Tuesday was transferred to Young due to the state of the track, the club had been working to correct the issues.
Large rocks in the surface after track renovations had been the initial problem but the club's attempt to rectify the situation meant there wasn't enough cushion in the track.
Temora received over 40 millimetres of rainfall as storms went across the region on Sunday night.
Coupled with earlier rainfall during the week, president Matt New thought it was too much to overcome.
"We've run into the weather and time is against us," New said.
"At this time of the year all the quarries are closed over Christmas and New Year so we had trouble sourcing new material and with the rain we're just not going to have enough time to do it."
Instead the meeting has been transferred to Young ahead of the nomination deadline with the prizemoney changed for most of the races to fall back in line with the A category level.
While disappointed to be unable to race, the club is hopeful of being able to run their lucrative cup meeting at a later date.
However with their remaining three meetings, two in February and one in March, all planned for Tuesday night they have asked for an alternative date.
"We hope to get it all good again, get it right for racing and transfer the cup to one of our other meetings," New said.
"We've asked Harness Racing NSW as to whether they will give us a Friday or Saturday night somewhere down the track and ideally they are the best nights to have crowd wise.
"They are looking into that possibility so we can have all the events we have with the cup like fashions on the field and entertainment."
Temora are now the second Riverina club unable to host their cup meeting this month after Junee transferred their biggest night to Wagga.
New is hopeful the club, that has a strong harness racing history, can find an alternative for what is typically one of the biggest nights of the year in Temora.
"Saturday night is the big social event for the whole community," he said.
"Everyone supports us well through the district."
