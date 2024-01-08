McCormack backs calls for ACCC inquiry into supermarket pricing power

Michael McCormack has backed calls from Nationals leader David Littleproud to hold an inquiry into supermarkets' buying power.
The member for Riverina said farmers were getting a raw deal on their produce, echoing his party leader's calls for an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) inquiry into the industry.
He said intervention was necessary to ensure farming remains a viable business in the future.
"Farmers are complaining their input costs are higher, the price at the farm gate certainly isn't any higher, than it was previously," Mr McCormack said.
"Yet the supermarkets are not only making their margins, but the price of fruit and veg, a side of lamb, beef is going up and up and up.
"Farmers have always been price takers, not price makers - it's the supermarkets who do. It's the markets, the abattoirs, everybody but the farmer."
This comes in the wake of years of price gouging accusations through the COVID pandemic, and subsequent high inflation environment.
David Littleproud upgraded his earlier calls for an ACCC inquiry into meat markets to include fruit and vegetables at the weekend.
Agriculture minister Murray Watt has broadly agreed with the National's criticisms of the major supermarkets.
He said in many cases, neither farmers or consumers were getting fair prices.
"Farmers are walking away because supermarkets are taking them for a ride," Mr Littleproud said.
"I previously called for an ACCC inquiry into beef and lamb, but it must also now investigate fruit and vegetables.
"We need to investigate the price disparity, compel CEOs to give evidence and have greater penalties for those who do the wrong thing, including not paying farmers a fair price."
There is currently a Senate inquiry into supermarket pricing power scheduled for February.
A spokesperson for Woolworths said the majority of their produce was sourced from farmers, not wholesalers.
"For the majority of the fruit and vegetables we buy, we work collaboratively with our suppliers to forward-plan and ensure we will have the right volume to meet our customers' needs," he said.
"We pay farmers the market price for their produce, which can vary throughout the year due to weather, seasonality, supply and demand.
"We're always working to strike the right balance to ensure our customers have access to high quality and affordable fresh produce, while also ensuring our suppliers receive a fair market price."
A spokesperson for Coles said the supermarket works closely with their suppliers to ensure fair prices for customers and farmers.
"Many of our relationships are multi-generational and in some cases extend well over 50 years of supplying Coles," she said.
"The price of fresh fruit and vegetables is determined by market pricing which varies throughout the year due to seasonal weather conditions, as well as supply and demand.
"We are always looking for ways to provide great value to customers, which is often through produce that is in seasonal abundance. This also supports our growers who may have ample supply."
But with only two major supermarket chains in Australia, market rates will continue to be whatever the supermarkets want them to be.
The concern from farmers is an almost unlimited ability to set prices and margins means they are forced to deal with the rising costs of doing business, while supermarkets push them for lower prices.
At the same time, many farmers are shopping at Coles and Woolworths for their own groceries, squeezing their finances from both sides.
NSW Farmers Association Wagga branch president Alan Brown said the supermarket duopoly needed to be broken for a sense of fair play to return.
He said he could understand how supermarket shelf prices might be double what the farmer sells their produce for to account for business costs, but more than that would be "hard to justify".
"You're seeing huge profits by the big two ... they've made almost $3 billion between them in pure profit," he said.
"In the UK and Canada, which are in a lot of ways comparable to us, they've got four supermarkets with similar market share. There's just a lot more competition, and they have pricing scrutiny.
"We've got no scrutiny here and the prices just seem to go up and up and up."
Mr McCormack broadly agreed with the need to interrogate supermarkets about their pricing power, but said it was too early to say supermarkets were ripping off farmers and customers.
He said an ACCC inquiry would establish whether this was the case.
"Somebody is profiting bigtime," he said.
"Whether it's in the processing, whether it's in the supermarket themselves - that's why the inquiry needs to look at all aspects of it.
"Let's let the ACCC shine a light into the whole pricing structure from the paddock to the plate ... they're the experts.
"If nothing else holding an inquiry does awaken a few players to the fact they might need to be a bit careful, that's got to be seen to be a good thing."
