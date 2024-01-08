Triple delight for Bulldogs: 2023 a year to remember for Turvey Park

Last year was certainly very special for the Turvey Park Football & Netball Club.
It was a year of celebration for the Bulldogs and their supporters as they were able to end a 21-year senior football premiership drought and see two young talented members of the club end up on AFL/AFLW lists.
Looking back on the year just gone, Bulldogs president Simone Harmer agreed that 2023 had been fantastic for the club.
"It was a wonderful year," Harmer said.
"We're still living on the high from it really, it's been great."
One of the biggest highlights for the Bulldogs was their premiership win over Griffith in the Riverina League grand final in Narrandera.
It had been 21 years since Turvey Park had last been crowned premiers and Harmer said that it was a wonderful day for the club and their supporters.
"That was so special," she said.
"It was disappointing for the 17s and reserve grade, but I think we were just all over the moon.
"It was a reward for our years of presidents, committees, coaches and everyone who has just worked hard.
"It was just great to have that success finally and it was good for our supporters and the Turvey Park community."
The Bulldogs had all three of their football teams playing in grand finals in Narrandera and despite only taking home the premiership in first grade, Harmer believed it was a fantastic achievement to have all three teams involved in the day.
Following on from their premiership success, the Bulldogs then had Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney) and Cleo Buttifant (Western Bulldogs) picked up in the AFL and AFLW drafts.
The pair have been involved at the club for a long period of time and Harmer said it was great to see the duo achieve their dreams.
"We're really proud because they are both beautiful kids and they've come from really lovely families," she said.
"In Harvey's case he's worked really hard, he went away to school and he is one of those kids that from a really young age you just knew that he was going to make it if all the cards fell the right way for him.
"He is just a real football person it was really exciting to watch him, I think he was four or five when he started Auskick at Turvey Park and he's come all the way through so that was wonderful.
"Then with Cleo, she's just another gorgeous girl who has played netball and she was also part of our inaugural AFLW side.
"She was the best and fairest in the first year and she's just a great touch player, great netballer and now she is living her dream as well."
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, there's been a bit of a change at the Bulldogs which has included the introduction of some new coaches at the club.
Cal Dooley will coach the senior side while Lachie McRae will coach reserve grade and the returning Chase Grintell and Jesse Cunningham step into the role of coaching the under 17.5's.
Niamh Boyer has also taken on the role as A grade coach while Cooper Harmer will coach their women's side.
While it is a fairly young coaching lineup, Harmer believes that the group will be able to help the club chase more success this upcoming season.
"It's a young coaching group which I think is going to be really special," she said.
"It'll just be a bit of a change from what we've had in the past but then we've still got the old heads in the committee that will just help them out.
"Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) will stay around and just give Cal what he needs.
"I think it's going to be really positive and it'll be a continuation of everything that we've done over the last three or four years."
