Wagga's wild weather predictions off as anticipated downpour misses city

Predictions of up to 100mm of rain across Wagga and the Riverina on Monday fell markedly short.
Showers in Wagga overnight on Sunday were light despite aircraft and crews deployed to the city in preparation of the prediction the city could get hit with up to 100mm of rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted rainfall of up to 40mm and 70mm for the Riverina, with the possibility Wagga could get up to 100mm during a six-hour window overnight on Sunday.
The State Emergency Services (SES) deployed additional crews from Sydney and the North Coast and had aircraft stationed in Wagga overnight.
The North Wagga cache at McPherson Oval was opened for residents to prepare sandbags for homes prone to flooding during thunderstorms and the Incident Management Centre at the Wagga Showground is open.
SES southern zone duty commander Shane Hargrave said residents should keep up to date with weather warnings.
Despite the reinforcements rain overnight on Sunday into Monday morning was light in Wagga, with some heavier conditions in the Riverina's north and west.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for parts of the region - and flash-flooding was still a possibility for Wagga, the bureau said - before the severe weather warning was cancelled entirely just before 11am o Monday.
SES communications engagement officer Ian Leckie said Sunday night's predicted thunderstorm was a non-event.
"In Wagga it was passing showers and there were very few requests for help, we had five outstanding requests for rain around the area and most of those were requests for sandbags in preparation," he said.
Parts of the Riverina were soaked, however, with West Wyalong copping 62.2mm, Hillston 49mm, Yanco 43mm, Temora 35.4mm, and Griffith 30mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday.
The gauge at Kapooka recorded 14mm of rain for Wagga to 9am on Monday, and the gauge at Wagga's airport recorded 9mm.
