The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Registrations open for Riverina Classic as it gears for 11th event

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
January 8 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young angler fights to reel in a big catch during a previous Riverina Classic event. Picture supplied
A young angler fights to reel in a big catch during a previous Riverina Classic event. Picture supplied

Registrations for the Riverina Classic are open in the lead up to the annual three day fish-a-thon to be held in the second weekend of February.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.