Registrations open for Riverina Classic as it gears for 11th event

Registrations for the Riverina Classic are open in the lead up to the annual three day fish-a-thon to be held in the second weekend of February.
Over $60,000 in prizes are up for grabs in the competition, comprised of everything from boats to tents, fridges, swags, eskies and more.
Early bird entrants could also have a chance at claiming a $1000 combo pack that includes a rod, kayak and fishing gear.
President Shaun Roche says the waters of the Murrumbidgee River are primed with fish that are reportedly well on the bite in the lead up.
"The river is really healthy at the moment. My godson went out yesterday and caught ten by himself so there's plenty of promise," Mr Roche said.
"The event has such a great family-friendly atmosphere. With such a huge crowd of registrars last year - around 780 - I'm confident we'll have many turning up at Darlington Point for a cracking weekend."
Now in it's 11th year, the competition has made waves by raising much needed funds for a variety of causes.
This year the goal will be to raise much needed funds for Rural Outreach Counselling which regularly services Darlington Point.
"We've stuck with ROC for the past four years. Raising money for that cause is very important to this town and others nearby," Mr Roche said.
"Darlington Point has a close relationship with Goolgowi where instances of suicide have been problematic in recent times. We want to do everything we can to help curb this.
"Generally we hope to attract around 500 entrants which equates to good funds raised."
And they come from everywhere according to Mr Roche, with the prominence of the event luring eager anglers from as far as Darwin and Melbourne.
"It's always surprising to hear how far they come each year. There's some serious fishers who get involved which makes it interesting, but we also get people who just want to relax and enjoy," he said.
Fishing for the competition takes place between the Carrathool Bridge and Gogeldrie Weir.
The Riverina Classic will be held on the 9th, 10th and 11th of February, with the Darlington Point Caravan Park a base for the event.
Registrations and more information can be found on the Riverina Classic website.
