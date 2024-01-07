Smith just misses century, Starr has first loss of tournament

Wagga teen Shaun Smith has single handedly out run Queensland at the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships in Ballarat.
The Colts batter and keeper narrowly missed out on a century for New South Wales, hitting 99 from 107 deliveries including an impressive 10 fours before being caught out late in the innings.
Leaving Queensland with 304 to chase in the one day game, a rain delay didn't stop their momentum.
With less than 16 overs NSW had their traditional rivals all out for 96 in a 208-run win.
They'll return to the field on Tuesday to play Northern Terriory.
Meanwhile NSW have lost their first game of the men's Country Cricket Championships on Sunday evening.
The Blues got through the first five matches unscathed but were unable to chase down ACT in their 79-run loss in Newcastle.
The two sides had met previously in round one where they played a close one day match, but NSW were unable to step up in the Twenty20 format.
It was a surprising day out for ACT, who won both their games on Sunday despite not getting a win all competition prior.
Poor weather on Sunday morning forced the implementation of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method where NSW were granted a two wicket win over Queensland.
Kooringal Colts' Hamish Starr bowled three overs finishing the day's opening game with figures of 1-15.
Starr bowled an additional over in the side's loss to ACT but didn't manage to earn himself any wickets, finishing the day 0-42.
Returning to the one day format in Monday's round seven match, NSW will be back against Queensland for what they'll hope will return them to winning form.
With poor weather forecast for the remainder of the week in Newcastle, more rain delays will be anticipated.
