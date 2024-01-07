Sweet sounds of country's best string performers to fill city

Some of the country's best string performers are Wagga bound this week for the annual Riverina Festival of Strings, bringing grand performances to the city's big stage.
The festival has been running for 35 years, combining an intensive one-week residential summer school for students to learn from some of Australia's best string players as well as Sounds of Summer concert series.
There are two classes for summer school including two junior and two senior string orchestras and the Andante ensemble for adults, a classical guitar class and instrumental tutorials, masterclasses and chamber music.
The Sounds of Summer series runs over five nights and is presented by the professional musicians who tutor during the day.
Riverina Conservatorium of Music's Jeff Donovan said the classes cater for up to 90 students providing them with a grand experience.
"It is very special to have so many highly qualified string performers come together to perform in a regional location like Wagga," he said.
"It's a great experience for our students to learn from the professionals.
"What you get is the immersive experience of doing this all day, seven days a week, and for residents it's an opportunity to hear some of the country's best string performers play."
The concerts are for everyone, with plenty to cater towards busy schedules.
To purchase tickets or view dates visit; https://www.riverinasummerstrings.com/.
Concerts are held at 7.30pm at Saint John's Anglican Church in Wagga from Monday to Friday.
