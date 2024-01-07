The Daily Advertiser
Sweet sounds of country's best string performers to fill city

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:05pm, first published January 7 2024 - 7:00pm
Sweet sounds of Australia's best string performers set to fill Wagga for seven-day festival. Picture supplied
Sweet sounds of Australia's best string performers set to fill Wagga for seven-day festival. Picture supplied

Some of the country's best string performers are Wagga bound this week for the annual Riverina Festival of Strings, bringing grand performances to the city's big stage.

