Excitement and reasonable expectations for Leeton ahead of Festival of Football

They're self-admittedly under-fit and maybe under-manned, but that hasn't tempered excitement among Leeton United's senior playing group ahead of Saturday's Festival of Football.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Now in its second year, the tournament features top Riverina sides battling out against NPL sides Metro Stars and APIA Leichhardt.
Interim coach Frank Alampi said training has been light on with the tournament falling before the club would typically begin even pre-season preparations.
"We've had a couple of sessions together, it's really early in the season for us, it's not the perfect time to do it for us but it is the perfect time for APIA and Metro Starts who are going to start their seasons soon," Alampi said.
"It's probably two months too early for us but all the local sides I suppose are probably in the same boat.
"It will be difficult, they're at peak fitness and we've not even started and it's actually before our preseason starts. Some sessions we get reasonable numbers, other sessions, we don't get many and it's always been a different group but as it's got a bit closer numbers have increased a little bit, but the main group of guys that have turned up have had a real crack.
"We'll definitely be underdone."
Match fit or not though, Alampi said the weight of the opportunity isn't lost on himself or the squad.
Crediting Frank Millemaggi with working tirelessly with APIA to organise the event, he Alampi said he hopes his players understand how lucky they are to play against such quality opponents.
"So of them are excited and some are a little bit apprehensive as well, but I wish we would have had these kinds of opportunities when we were younger and playing," he said.
"We try to tell them how lucky they are, we have mentioned that a few times and how ready they need to be, how sharp these guys will be."
Drilling in that their opponents are human too, Alampi is being realistic in expectations, saying he expects to see the two NPL sides comfortably make the grand final.
Each club will play once with ladder positions determining the standings ahead of the stand alone final.
With cross-town rivals Hanwood and Yoogali SC both lining up also, he said it's a great chance to play against local sides ahead of the 2024 season.
Most of all though, Alampi said the tournament is a win for football in Leeton.
"It's promoting football," he said.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to come out and watch some really high quality football.
"If you love football, you've got to come and watch these games, they're just going to be brilliant, high quality matches.
"These guys are just under A League, they compete with A League teams easily, it's great for our town and our region."
Anticipating much better weather than last year's iteration, where games were forced to be shortened due to high heat, there might even be rain.
While Alampi is looking after the senior side ahead of the tournament, he was tight lipped about if he'll remain a regular face around the senior side this season.
Though the club is still yet to lock in a 2024 Pascoe Cup coach, Alampi didn't say he'd be taking on the role.
"I needed a break after the 2020, 2021 seasons, but I enjoy it." he said.
"I'll say that much, I do enjoy it but we'll get through this tournament first and see from there."
The Riverina Festival of Football Macron Cup kicks off at 11:30am at No. 1 Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.