Central Wagga unit fire under control, one treated by paramedics

Firefighters remain at the scene of a unit fire in central Wagga where an occupant was treated by paramedics.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called alongside police and ambulance to a two-storey residential unit building on Lampe Avenue in Central Wagga following calls to triple zero of smoke issuing from the complex.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters were alerted shortly after 12pm on Sunday, and crews from the Wagga and Turvey Park stations responded.
"First responding trucks observed a lot of smoke coming from a two-storey residential unit," he said.
"One person - believed to be an occupant - was removed and treated on scene for suspected smoke inhalation.
"The fire is under control."
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to people at the scene but no one required to be taken to hospital.
The extent of damage to the structure is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
