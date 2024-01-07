Wilford pleased with first Nationals campaign, hopes to be invited back

Wagga's Logan Wilford is pleased with his efforts after competing at his first nationals this week.
Wilford competed for Tasmania at the 2024 Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Canberra after he received a call from team coach Junee's Jason Hill.
Travelling to Tasmania for trials and training ahead of the tournament, the goal keeper said the indoor game is a different beast to the outdoor format.
"There is a big difference, I see the ball a lot more," Wilford said.
"It's a much faster game, but it's beneficial at the same time because a certain rules that players can't do that would affect outdoor and doesn't indoor, there's smaller goals, smaller circles, you don't have to run out as much and the ball doesn't have to lift off the ground, and the goal keepers get a workout every game.
"We make about five to 20 saves a game if you're lucky."
While the side only managed one win during the five day competition, Wilford did nab himself a man-of-the-match recognition in what he believes was a strong week of games.
His first Nationals experience, Wilford arrived in Canberra without expectations of himself, but said he's pleased with what he has shown future selectors.
"My expectations were pretty low, I just didn't think I was going to perform well, it's my first nationals, don't expect too much of myself," he said.
"I just went out there and played my game and after the first game I understood how I played, how [my teammates] played, and they just let me play my game."
He didn't just impress himself though after he received a man-of-the-match recognition.
"It was good, I really enjoyed it, I had real fun and not just on the court, off the court as well it has been fun with the boys and stuff like that," he said.
"I think I did really well it was my first time going and I think I impressed a lot of people here and showed that I was good enough to play indoor and Nationals.
"I think I played a really good game of hockey all weekend and had a good tournament."
The Albury-Wodonga Spitfires keeper will return to the ACT's top competition in 2024, and said he is looking forward to playing against Wagga once again.
Following their first season in the competition last year, Wilford said it's always special to play against mates and defeating them makes victory just a bit sweeter.
Now with the nationals bug, WIlford said he'd like to continue to pursue higher level opportunities.
Also from the region at the open championships was Albury's Noah Erdeljac (VIC). Wagga's Lachlan Cope will compete in this week's under 21's for NSW.
