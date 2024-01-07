The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wilford pleased with first Nationals campaign, hopes to be invited back

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 7 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Wilford makes a save for Tasmania at the 2024 Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Canberra. Picture supplied
Logan Wilford makes a save for Tasmania at the 2024 Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Canberra. Picture supplied

Wagga's Logan Wilford is pleased with his efforts after competing at his first nationals this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.