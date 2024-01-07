Walker pleased to help Northern Jets build on women's football excitement

It took some light bullying from his daughters to get Terry Walker signed up to coach the Northern Jets inaugural women's football team, but has has no regrets for taking on the role.
One of two new sides joining the Southern NSW Women's League in the 2024 season, Walker said he's been impressed with the enthusiasm from players both locally and from abroad.
"There was a bit of pressure from a couple of daughters that are going to play, but locally I've been involved with the footy club all my life and it seemed seemed like to everybody that I was the right person for the job, so time will tell," Walker said.
"It was funny, I suppose I haven't been that interested in the women's football as far as being a spectator, but I did go and see some games last year that we had some friends playing in, and just the excitement around that and then with starting a new side locally, the girls were really excited and really right from the very first training run really ready to be playing.
"So to see how excited the girls were and it really helped me get a bit more excited about the situation."
Training right through the Christmas break period, Walker said he's been impressed with how well players are progressing their skills.
Surprised by how well a lot of players netball skills have transferred to the field, he admitted kicking remains an area of focus.
Overall it's not skills that he is most concerned about, but the side's ability to understand game play, something he said he can't replicate in training.
"With each training session the skill level gets better and better but their understanding, that's probably going to be the biggest thing," he said.
"We've got a few girls that have played before which is going to be very helpful but the majority of the side won't have played so it's going to be more that positioning and that type of thing that they need to get their heads around, what it's like to be on a field in a game.
"It's really great to see how excited they are but we'll take probably a few games to get a handle on the actual game, not so much our game plan, but the actual where on the field the game is played and that game situation that's going to take us a couple of weeks to sort of get our heads around."
With players coming into the side from West Wyalong and Barellan, Walker said he's pleased the club can provide a playing opportunity for those women, as well as the locals they've welcomed back.
Hoping to be competitive in their first season, he believes the team has a good thing going ahead of round one in four weeks.
